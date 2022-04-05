2023 TE recruit an intriguing prospect for Florida’s depleted corps

The tight end position for Florida has quickly become a contentious topic as injuries have decimated a corps that not long ago was among the best in the business. A potential career-ending injury sustained by redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox in spring practice combined with redshirt freshman tight end Nick Elksnis and sophomore tight end Jonathan Odom also joining him in the trainer’s room has the Gators teetering perilously near the edge at a position that has become increasingly important in the modern game.

Long gone are the days of Kyle Pitts, who now hauls in passes for the Atlanta Falcons, while 2021 starter Kemore Gamble entered the transfer portal and headed down the turnpike to join the UCF Knights for the 2022 campaign. While the Gators did sign three tight ends in the 2023 class, it behooves the program to ensure a long-term pipeline of talent at the position.

One of Florida’s options when it comes to cultivating the next crop of student-athletes is three-star tight end Reid Mikeska out of Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, who has been reported to have high opinions of the Orange and Blue under new head coach Billy Napier after a visit to campus on April 2.

“It was my first time in Gainesville and I really enjoyed it,” he told Swamp247. “Had a lot of fun. They’re definitely a school very high up on my list.”

Mikeska’s primary point of contact has been tight ends coach William Peagler, who was the one who extended an offer to him recently. The 6-foot-5.5-inch, 233-pound prep had some encouraging words to say about him.

“I’m a real big fan of coach Peagler,” Mikeska said. “He was kind of with us the whole day. He’s a really smart coach. I definitely think he’s a coach that can develop me.”

The Lone Star State prospect ranks No. 436 overall and No. 24 at tight end nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus ranks him at No. 533 and No. 26, respectively. Neither publication has a lead school in his recruitment but On3 has nine programs — including Florida — listed at 8.1% in its predictions.

Story continues

Related

Vaunted 4-star safety seeks Florida visit after receiving offer This 5-star OL really likes Florida as he prepares to narrow down options Top 2023 running back sets his sights on Gainesville this week This top defensive lineman prospect sets his Florida visit date Heavily-pursued in-state offensive lineman likes what he sees at Florida

List

The Southeastern Conference's entire spring game schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.