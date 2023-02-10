2023 Super Bowl picks, odds: Predictions, best props and favorite to win for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII has rolled into town, and not much time remains until the celebrations begin and confetti rains over the new champion. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are making their final preparations for the big game, people are making their final predictions on who will leave the desert with a ring.

For the Chiefs, it would be their second ring in four years, as Patrick Mahomes hopes to lead his team to a repeat of its 2019 victory. On the other sideline stands Super Bowl newcomer Jalen Hurts, who is hunting for Philadelphia’s second Lombardi in franchise history.

Experts have been placing their bets on the big game since last year’s big game ended, and now we are just days away from finding out who will take home the Lombardi trophy.

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 a 6:30 p.m. EST (3:30 PST).

Super Bowl 2023 predictions, odds, spread, line

According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to overtake the experienced Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below and check out NBC Sports EDGE for more betting, fantasy news and more.

Point Spread: Eagles -1.5, Chiefs +1.5

Moneyline: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105

Over/under total: 50.5 points

Super Bowl LVII picks and predictions

Mike Florio: Chiefs over Eagles 27-24

Chris Simms: Chiefs over Eagles 28-24

Prop Bets, Running Back Predictions

Mike Florio: Isiah Pacheco over 48.5 rushing yards

Chris Simms: A.J. Brown 100+ receiving yards

Matthew Berry: Isiah Pacheco over 11.5 rush attempts

Jay Croucher: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rush yards

Prop Bets, Pass Catcher Predictions

Mike Florio: Dallas Goedert will receive the first pass of the game

Chris Simms: Travis Kelce will catch 10+ passes from Patrick Mahomes

Matthew Berry: Harrison Butker over 1.5 field goals

Jay Croucher: Jalen Hurts will throw at least one interception

Prop Bets, Quarterback Predictions

Mike Florio: George Karlaftis will get the first sack of the game

Chris Simms: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards

Matthew Berry: Jalen Hurts will rush for under 16 yards

Jay Croucher: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

