2023 Super 11: Meet the next five senior stars of Palm Beach County

The first five Super 11 selections for the 2023 season have already dropped, but who can find themselves in the next set of student-athletes to make the elite roster? Get ready to find out.

Ranked based on a combination of factors, including votes, offseason growth, and impact, this year's group was chosen with the help of football coaches from around the area. Coaches were asked to list players from both their own schools and competitor programs accordingly.

Without further ado, players No. 2 through 6 are on the scene, leaving only the No. 1 spot in this year's selection of senior athletes, which will be announced Friday.

Football is back! Where will Palm Beach County football teams be playing in Kickoff Classics this week?

Preseason pre-reads: Palm Beach Lakes looks within to rebuild after winless season

Miss the first round of Super 11 athletes for 2023? Meet No. 7 through 11 here.

No. 6 − Ricky Knight III, Cardinal Newman

Ricky Knight III, Cardinal Newman

Position: Athlete

2023 has already proven to be a bigger year for the four-star Benjamin transfer than last fall.

Knight made a difference for a struggling crew of Bucs to make a push for regionals against his new squad at Cardinal Newman. However, it was a National Combine performance in January that saw the 6-foot, 170-pound strapper break out on the scene − and pick up his first offer from Florida State, where he committed in July. He entertained offers from 13 schools, including Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, Pitt, and Wake Forest, before making the big decision.

By the numbers: Played in nine games for 33 total tackles − 27 solo − and a pick on defense. On offense, caught four passes for 92 yards.

No. 5 − Michael Wright III, Palm Beach Gardens

3-star safety Michael Wright III takes direction from coaches on the third day of fall camp for Palm Beach Gardens.

Position: Safety

Pressure built by injury-riddled seasons cut a diamond out of Wright. In his fourth and final year starting for the Gators, he's expected to shine his brightest yet. Measuring 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, the three-star has proved to be one of 2022 region runner-up Gardens' most versatile players, upping the ante on this year's road to Class 4M state championships with more touches at receiver.

Wright took unofficial visits to Indiana and Ball State before opting to stay local and commit to coach Tom Herman and Florida Atlantic in April.

By the numbers: Through 10 games, had 46 tackles — 45 solo and two for loss − an interception, a pass breakup, two fumble recoveries, a caused fumble and a punt block.

No. 4 − Kevin Levy, Cardinal Newman

Kevin Levy, Cardinal Newman

Position: Cornerback

Anticipation of a breakout senior campaign for Levy was all the buzz in the offseason and lofty billings from recruiting services prove the bar is high for the Rutgers commit. Although he's being recruited by the Scarlet Knights for the backfield, 247Sports gave Levy a No. 43 ranking at ATH. On the site's composite rankings for the position, he's No. 48.

A two-time track and field state champion in his first year competing as a sophomore, clinching first in the 100M dash with a time of 10.66 seconds, Levy got even faster since 2023 began. His junior season 100 times include: 10.62 (PR), 10.81, 10.91 and 10.92. Those wheels will make an even bigger impact on both sides of the ball this fall.

By the numbers: Defensively, made 23 tackles — nine solo — and three pass breakups. On offense, had 19 catches for 304 yards — long of 80 — and two touchdowns.

More Super 11: Meet selections 7-11 for 2023 Palm Beach County high school football season

No. 3 − Luke Warnock, Cardinal Newman

Luke Warnock, Cardinal Newman

Position: Quarterback

After taking the reins from four-star Virginia Tech QB commit Davi Belfort, Warnock made his debut in Palm Beach County by taking Newman to its first undefeated season in over 40 years. Newman picked up 11 straight wins, falling one game victory of the Class 1M final four. He finished the season as the No. 3 passer in Class 1M following division state champ Chaminade-Madonna's Cedrick Bailey − No. 5 in the state − and True North Classical's Zac Katz. This spring, he took home The Post's Offensive Player of the Year Award at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards.

Crusaders coach Jack Daniels said he's excited to have more run game installs for Warnock in 2023, hoping it'll encourage more looks and offers from college recruiters. The 6-foot, 180-pound pro-style recruit is unrated on 247Sports, but Rivals gave the undecided Warnock a three-star rating, and there are a few Division I programs who've taken notice, including Louisville, Maryland, UMass, UNC-Charlotte and University of Alabama-Birmingham.

By the numbers: Completed 63.7 percent of passes (144-for-226) for 2,296 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with 103 yards on 41 carries on the ground.

No. 2 − Jayden Parrish, Atlantic

After a 153-tackle season last fall, three-star LB Jayden Parrish is committed to Florida State University and is looking to raise the bar for his senior year.

Position: Linebacker

If you're looking for a big guy with big plays on offense or defense, look no further than 6-foot-2, 210 pound Parrish.

13 schools bought in on the three-star's standout instincts, speed and tackling ability. Florida Atlantic was first in May of 2022, but Power 5 programs began taking notice days later after an MVP camp performance resulting in a same-day offer at Auburn, one of the first times Parrish was able to unleash his full potential after spending his sophomore season sidelined with injury.

Kentucky, South Florida, UConn, and Indiana were among programs in the fight for the two-way stud, but Florida State slid in late March to win the battle. Parrish, along with Knight, are two of three Palm Beach commits to FSU's 2024 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 5 in the nation.

By the numbers: On defense, recorded 153 tackles — 72 solo and 10 for loss — plus four sacks and a caused fumble on defense. Offensively, posted eight touchdowns on 35 carries for 139 yards.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Countdown to No. 1 closes in as players 2-6 of Super 11 announced