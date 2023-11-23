Advertisement

2023 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Cross Country Teams

Lee Horton, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Nov. 23—Runner of the Year: Haley Williams, Winthrop, Senior

Haley Marston, Leavitt, Sophomore

Nora McCourt, Mt. Blue, Junior

Lucinda Carroll, Mt. Blue, Senior

Natalie McCarthy, Mt. Blue, Senior

Grace Drown, Winthrop, Sophomore

McKenzie Boyle, Dirigo, Freshman

Cedar Worster, Oxford Hills, Sophomore

Willow Alder, Oxford Hills, Senior

Elizabeth Strickland, Mt. Blue, Sophomore

Abigail Gervais, Oak Hill, Freshman

Rohen Brown, St. Dom's, Junior

Annie Spurr, Lewiston; Emily Bartlett, Poland; Brielle Tinker, Mt. Blue; Nora Condit, Edward Little; Elly Blake, Lisbon.

WMC Fall 2023 All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

