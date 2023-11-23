2023 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Cross Country Teams
Nov. 23—Runner of the Year: Haley Williams, Winthrop, Senior
Haley Marston, Leavitt, Sophomore
Nora McCourt, Mt. Blue, Junior
Lucinda Carroll, Mt. Blue, Senior
Natalie McCarthy, Mt. Blue, Senior
Grace Drown, Winthrop, Sophomore
McKenzie Boyle, Dirigo, Freshman
Cedar Worster, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
Willow Alder, Oxford Hills, Senior
Elizabeth Strickland, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Abigail Gervais, Oak Hill, Freshman
Rohen Brown, St. Dom's, Junior
Annie Spurr, Lewiston; Emily Bartlett, Poland; Brielle Tinker, Mt. Blue; Nora Condit, Edward Little; Elly Blake, Lisbon.
