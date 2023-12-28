2023 Sun Bowl: End Of A Beginning for Notre Dame

In an odd twist of football fate, Notre Dame’s last few weeks have had more excitement than the last couple of weeks that featured actual games. All of the transfers, all of the opt-outs, and of course, the Mike Denbrock news. It’s been a lot to take in and process. But one thing is for sure, Irish fans are excited about the future.

But the Sun Bowl isn’t in the future, it’s in the present. Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman really want to notch win number 10 heading into what seems to be an ultra-bright future with the roster turning over to the plus side and a staff that breeds confidence on not one, but both sides of the ball. In a way, this game is the end of the beginning of the Marcus Freeman era. And Irish fans feel like they are really going to like what comes next.

Let’s talk about three keys to an Irish victory.

Notre Dame Defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Given all of the opt-outs and transfers from both Notre Dame and Oregon State’s rosters and staffs, it’s hard to know what to expect when these teams line up. That being said, I feel that the Irish’s defense should be the best unit on the field from either side.

This unit must dictate the game to help aid the Notre Dame offense that will be run by a seemingly capable but inexperienced Quarterback in Steve Angeli. If the defense can set the offense up with short fields and a couple of turnovers, Irish fans will be toasting to a new year with joy.

Mistakes

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

In a game like this, with so many disjointed parts trying to come together in an actual game situation for both teams, whoever makes the fewest big mistakes has a great chance to win the contest. Which team can limit errors and force the opposition into them?

How will the Irish offense gel as it runs out a unit that looks nothing like the one that faced Navy to open the year? Can the line work as a cohesive unit? How does Angeli handle being the starter and getting more work than simply at the end of games that are out of hand? Can the defense help the offense out with some short fields or even scores of their own?

Effort

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame will play this game with a boatload of underclassmen and backups filling key roles. This is a huge opportunity for these players to stake their claim to snaps on the 2024 team. There’s a lot to prove even in a “lower level” bowl game in this regard.

And if you pull back the scope a little further, existentially, the Irish have everything in the world to play for with an exciting roster turning over and a coaching staff that excites the fan base. On the other side, Oregon St. lost both their head coach and their p5 conference affiliation, their future, is quite frankly, depressing. Motivation should surely be in the Irish’s favor.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire