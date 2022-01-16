2023 in-state offensive lineman announces Tennessee visit

In this article:

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 offensive line prospect Brycen Sanders announced he will visit Tennessee Jan. 22.

“I’ll be at Tennessee next Saturday,” Sanders said.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Sanders is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tennessee offered Sanders on March 22, 2021. He has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

