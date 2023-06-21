2023 stat projections: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Last season was something of a down year for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. After topping 100 receptions in 2021, Johnson saw a dip in 2022 where he finished with only 86. This was his worse season since his rookie year.

It is fair to attribute a significant part of Johnson’s dropoff to be a product of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The entire offense took a step back while Pickett learned the position and the passing offense in particular never got on track.

But make not mistake, Johnson is the top option in the passing game. For all the hype guys like Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens gets (and rightfully so), we fully expect Johnson to be the guy Pickett looks too early and often next season. His ability to get open is unprecedented and a young quarterback wants to throw to a guy he can keep him clean.

We expect a big bounce back for Johnson. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season.

Receptions: 104

Receiving yards: 1,133 yards

Receiving touchdowns: 8

