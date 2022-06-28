2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay LightningLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Colorado AvalancheLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond.
Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.
Colorado and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the runner-up to the title this year after going back-to-back the previous two seasons, are favored as the top two teams to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup.
Here is the full list of odds for next season, provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
What are the Capitals’ odds of winning the 2023 Stanley Cup?
Washington is sitting in the top half of the list, coming in tied at No. 15 with +3500 odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. The Capitals lost in the first round to the Florida Panthers in the 2022 Eastern Conference bracket.
Which NHL teams are favored to win the 2023 Stanley Cup?
Colorado and Tampa Bay are the first two teams on the list, but the Toronto Maple Leafs round out the top three after being struck by the Lightning in the first round this past postseason:
Colorado Avalanche +400
Tampa Bay Lightning +900
Toronto Maple Leafs +900
Florida Panthers +1000
Carolina Hurricanes +1100
Las Vegas Golden Knights +1200
New York Rangers +1600
Minnesota Wild +1700
St. Louis Blues +1700
Calgary Flames +1800
Edmonton Oilers +1800
Boston Bruins +2200
Pittsburgh Penguins +2500
New York Islanders +3000
Washington Capitals +3500
Dallas Stars +3500
Detroit Red Wings +4000
Los Angeles Kings +4000
Vancouver Canucks +4500
Buffalo Sabres +5000
New Jersey Devils +6000
Nashville Predators +6000
Winnipeg Jets +6000
Philadelphia Flyers +7000
Ottawa Senators +7500
Anaheim Ducks +7500
Montreal Canadiens +10000
Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
Chicago Blackhawks +10000
San Jose Sharks +10000
Seattle Kraken +15000
Arizona Coyotes +50000