2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: Six-man football

2023 All-West Texas Football Team: Six-man

MVP

Billy Perry, soph., Richland Springs

Richland Springs returned to the Class 1A state semifinal game this year in pursuit of its 10th state championship. The Coyotes fell just short of their goal but found a star in sophomore do-it-all player Billy Perry. After his stellar 2023 season, he was voted the District 16-A Division II Defensive MVP, Class A Division II Region 4 Defensive MVP, first-team all-district running back, second-team all-region running back and an all-state honorable mention running back.

Richland Springs' Billy Perry (17) runs with the football against Bronte at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field on Nov. 17, 2023.

Offensive Player of the Year

Wyatt Morris, sr., Irion County

Morris capped off his senior season helping the Hornets repeat as District 13-A Division I champions after rushing 157 times for 2,005 yards, 34 touchdowns rushing, completing 13 of 21 passes for 213 yards and five touchdowns passing and caught two passes for 71 yards a touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Year

Parker Posey, jr., Irion County

After a stellar sophomore season, Posey improved even more as a junior. He finished the season with 151 tackles, seven fumbles recovered, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Coach of the Year

Shawn Rogers, Richland Springs

Rogers took over for Jerry Burkhart last year after being an offensive coordinator for eight years, and in his second year, he brought a storied Richland Springs team back to prominence. After finishing second in the district last season, the Coyotes went undefeated in their district this year and won 13 games in a row.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback - Merek Howell, jr., Rochelle

Howell was a key part of Rochelle's surge to prominence this season. Despite barely missing out on the playoffs this season, Howell put up video game numbers as a passer for the Hornets passing for 2,257 yards and 30 touchdowns passing and rushing for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Running back - Brayden Sherwood, sr., Robert Lee

A true workhorse running back for the Steers, Sherwood, helped lead Robert Lee back to the playoffs in his last season. He had 144 carries for 827 yards, 22 touchdowns rushing, completed 6 of 13 passes for 80 yards, two touchdowns passing and caught 15 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Spread back - Bryce Martin, soph., Veribest

The first-team all-district offensive utility player and second-team defensive utility player had 69 carries for 838 yards, 24 touchdowns rushing, completed 20 passes for 317 yards, eight touchdowns passing and nine catches for 149 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

Fullback - Brian Herridge, sr., Paint Rock

Herridge recorded 1,012 yards rushing on 121 attempts and 19 touchdowns rushing.

Wide Reciever - Hutton Rogers, jr., Richland Springs

Rogers earned first-team All-District 16-A Division II wide receiver, Class A Division II All-Region wide receiver, and first-team All-State wide receiver after helping the Coyotes reach the state semifinal.

Wide Reciever - Eli Ynostrosa, sr., Veribest

The first-team all-district and region four honorable mention had 141 yards and four touchdowns.

Offensive Lineman - Brandon Baughman, sr., Bronte

The first-team all-district offensive lineman led the team in pancakes and helped lead Bronte to its first six-man playoff win.

Utility/Athlete - Jayton Galvan, sr., Bronte

Galvan was the Longhorns driving force on offense completing 53 passes for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing 46 times for 378 yards and six touchdowns.

Utility/Athlete - Jayden Hernandezjr., Paint Rock

He rushed 122 times for 1,078 yards and 18 touchdowns and completed 23 passes for 347 yards and 12 touchdowns passing as the District 14-A Division II Offensive Utility Back.

Kicker - Jayden Sutherland, sr., Richland Springs

First-team All-District Kicker, first-team All-Region kicker, second-team All-State Kicker

Defense

Defensive Lineman - Eric Jefferson, sr., Paint Rock

The District 14A Division II Defensive MVP, first-team All-Region and All-State Honorable Mention nose guard had 84 total tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Defensive Lineman - Nathan Balcazar, sr., Garden City

Balcazar, a first-team all-district and all-region honorable mention, capped off his high school career with 60 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks for the Bearkats.

Defensive Lineman - Caleb McIntire, jr., Bronte

The first-team all-district selection had 85 tackles and nine tackles for a loss as a part of Bronte's defense that propelled the team to its first six-man playoff win against Rising Star.

Defensive Lineman - Keegan Wadsworth, sr., Irion County

Wadsworth finished his senior season with 132 tackles, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown to earn first-team all-district and all-region honors. He was also a TMSCA all-state defensive lineman.

Linebacker - Hunter Tucker, jr., Veribest

Tucker finished his junior season with 99 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He earned first-team all-district linebacker and all-region honorable mention.

Defensive back - Brenner Sherwood, soph., Robert Lee

Sherwood was an impactful player for Robert Lee on both sides of the ball. He had 75 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. For his efforts, he earned District-13A Division I Newcomer of the year and first-team all-district cornerback.

Defensive back - Hunter Hallmark, sr., Veribest

As a first-team all-district safety, he had 96 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries. Hallmark was also the Falcons leading passer and was an all-district kicker helping lead Veribest to its best record in years.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Meet the 2023 All-West Texas Six-Man Football Team