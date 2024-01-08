2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: The Offense

2023 All-West Texas Football Team: Offense

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback - Christian "Squeaky" English, jr., San Angelo Central

English finished his first year in varsity football completing 52% of his passes for 2,527 yards, 18 touchdowns passing and added 889 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing. He earned District 6-2A Newcomer of the Year and was also named first-team all-district quarterback.

Central quarterback Christian English breaks free for a big run against Abilene Cooper at San Angelo Stadium on Sept. 8, 2023

Running back - Ethan Gonzales, sr., San Saba

Gonzales was the focal point of San Saba's offense and carried the load as a true workhorse running back for the Armadillos. He recorded 1,452 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing and hauled in 303 yards and two receiving touchdowns on his way to earning District 5-2A Division I first-team running back.

Running back - Griffin Cheslock, sr., Early

Cheslock put a stamp on his stellar high school football career finishing his senior year with 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing. His efforts earned him District 2-3A Division II Utility Player of the Year.

Early's Griffin Cheslock (8) runs with the football in a matchup against Odessa Compass Academy at San Angelo Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Fullback - Nathan Pepper, sr., Wall

Pepper was crucial to the Hawk's regional final run in 2023 as the lynchpin to their flexbone offense. He finished the season with 1,048 yards and five receptions for 82 yards earning District 2-3A Division II first-team fullback.

Wall fullback Nathan Pepper (1) squeezes through a hole against the Mason defense at R. Clinton Schulze Stadium on Sept. 29, 2023.

Wide Reciever - Cooper Ellison, sr., Miles

Ellison was quarterback Hayven Book's main target in the Bulldog's explosive passing offense. Ellison finished the season as the only wide receiver in the Concho Valley to eclipse 1,000 yards. He recorded 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns on 66 receptions in 2023.

Miles Cooper Ellison (2) fakes taking a handoff as quarterback Hayven Book gives the ball to running back Devin Medina during their game against Albany. Albany beat the Bulldogs 41-0 in the District 6-2A Division II game Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Robert Nail Memorial Stadium in Albany.

Wide Reciever - Colton Hill, soph., San Angelo Central

Another newcomer to varsity, Hill was the freshman team's quarterback the season prior before moving to wide receiver this year. In his first season, he hauled in 58 receptions for 838 yards and four touchdowns and earned second-team all-district wide receiver honors.

Central's Colton Hill (12) catches a pass and tries to break tackles from Midland Legacy defenders at San Angelo Stadium on Oct. 20, 2023.

Wide Reciever - Andrew Reedy, fr., Early

It is not often that a freshman can make the jump to varsity and have as big of an impact as Reedy had for the Longhorns. As a freshman, he caught 52 passes for 860 yards and eight touchdowns earning District 2-3A Division II Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Early's Andrew Reedy (4) runs down the sideline after a catch in a matchup against Odessa Compass Academy at San Angelo Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Wide Reciever - Raymond Saldibar, sr., Reagan County

Saldibar was voted as the Standard-Times' mid-season MVP in October and kept up expectations in the second half of the season. He finished the season as the first option in the Owls' powerful passing game with 36 receptions for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Reagan County's Raymond Saldibar catches ball in the end-zone during a game on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Tight End - Hunter Lackey, sr., Coleman

Lackey finished the season strong for the Bluecats, recording multiple games with over 100 yards receiving. After 12 games, he had 33 receptions for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a blocker, Lackey had 17 pancake blocks and 12 knockdowns, helping him earn a spot on the District 5-2A Division I offense.

Coleman's Hunter Lackey, right, looks for running room against Marlin. The Bulldogs beat Coleman 30-28 in a Region II-2A Division I area playoff game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

Offensive Lineman - Lee Brake, sr., Wall

Brake was the senior force on Wall's offensive line that was crucial for the team's offensive success. He finished the year as a District 2-3A Division II first-team offensive lineman pick with a 93% blocking grade and 22 pancake blocks.

Offensive Lineman - Jacob Martinez, sr., Sonora

Martinez was the left tackle for one of the most explosive rush and pass offenses in West Texas last season. He did not allow a sack, graded at 92% or higher in every game, and recorded 14 pancakes and 35 knockdowns.

Offensive Lineman - Elijiah Samaniego, sr., Sonora

As the captain of the offensive line, Samaniego was the leader of the offensive line that rushed for more than 3,000 yards. He finished the season with 18 pancake blocks, 42 knockdowns and graded out at 94% blocking efficiency on the season.

Offensive Lineman - Dalton Adams, sr., Early

Adams was named District 2-3A Division II Co-Lineman of the year and graded 88% on 532 snaps recording 35 pancake blocks and 34 knockdowns.

Offensive Lineman - Jorge Salas, sr., Coleman

In a run-first offense, Salas earned a spot on the District 5-2A Division I first-team offense after grading out at 94% with 35 pancake blocks and 22 knockdowns.

Athlete/Utility - Jadin Jackson, sr., Coleman

Jackson started at almost every position for the Bluecats during his time on varsity. Jackson showed his versatility this season after starting the season at quarterback and then moving to a utility role halfway through the year. In his last season, he had two touchdowns passing, rushed for 795 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 281 yards with two touchdown receptions. As a result, he earned a spot on the District 5-2A Division I first-team offense.

Coleman quarterback Jadin Jackson runs the ball during a game on Sept. 1, 2023.

Athlete/Utility - Dusty Smith, sr., Ozona

The District 3-2A Offensive MVP completed 8 of 11 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown passing, rushed 54 times for 511 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. A true Swiss-army knife player, Smith, also had 419 yards and a touchdown on kickoff and punt returns.

Ozona wide receiver Dusty Smith runs with the football in a matchup against Wink at Lions Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023

Kicker - AJ Avalos, sr., Reagan County

The primary ball carrier for the Owls, Avalos was also the team's placekicker knocking through 88% of his point-after attempts and converting three out of his four field goal attempts. He also had nine touchbacks on his kickoff attempts.

AJ Avalos runs the ball in for a touchdown during a game on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Punter - Colter Farmer, sr., San Angelo Central

Farmer played all over the field for the Bobcats in 2023. He played defensive back, linebacker and running back. As a Punter, though, he earned a District 2-6A honorable mention for his efforts.

Central defensive back Colter Farmer breaks up a pass intended for Abilene Cooper's Zavian Alexander (3) at San Angelo Stadium on Sept. 8, 2023

SECOND TEAM

QB - Layne Honea, sr., TLCA San Angelo

QB - Hudson Fowler, jr., Ozona

RB - Ryne Todd, sr., Mason

RB - Sutton Silerio, jr., Mason

RB - Korren Hoing, jr., Junction

RB - Tevin Meade, jr., Miles

FB - Brent Bouldin, sr., Coleman

WR - Hayden Bowlin, soph., Forsan

WR - Ethan Elias, sr., Eldorado

WR - Kam Aguero, jr., Sonora

WR - Colin Taylor, sr., TLCA San Angelo

WR - Ki Houston, sr., Early

TE - Owen Jones, jr., Sonora

OL - Cameron Alexander, sr., Sterling City

OL - Kirkland Pritz, sr., Wall

OL - Jacob Braun, sr., Early

OL - Damarion Ausbire, jr., Forsan

OL - Colton Kelly, jr., Miles

OL - Isaac Silva, sr., Grape Creek

ATH - Wyatt Henry, sr., Lake View

ATH - Haygen Barbee, soph., Wall

ATH - Zeke Jones, sr., Brady

K - Luke Kemp, jr., Wall

P - Ashton Ramsey, jr., Brady

Honorable Mention

QB - Gunnar Dillard, jr., Wall; Ty Turner, sr., Sterling City; Auston Perez, jr., Lake View; Braden Torres, soph., Coleman; Rohyn Price, soph., Early; Chasen Doyal, soph., Junction; Omar Barajas, sr., Eldorado.

RB - David Valeriano, sr., Water Valley; Ian Cortez, sr., Lake View; Huston Stockton, jr., Forsan; Manuel Riojas, jr., Christoval; Johnny Monreal, sr., Sterling City; Luke Kemp, jr., Wall; Kaleb Ozuna, sr., Early; Jeremiah Bullingor, sr., TLCA San Angelo; Tyree Brawley, sr., San Angelo Central; Devin Medina, jr., Miles; Josh Lozano, sr., Sonora; Sire Garcia, soph., Grape Creek.

FB - Daryl Adair, sr., Brady.

WR - Matthew Daniels, sr., Ozona; Canyon McCabe, sr., Sterling City; Landon Beeles, sr., Wall; Isaiah Vaquera, sr., TLCA San Angelo; Weston Barton, jr., Early; Micheal Daniels, jr., Ozona; Blaze Hronek, sr., Coleman; Manuel Torres, sr., Miles.

TE - Riley Barnes, sr., Sterling City.

OL - Daniel Velez, sr., Sterling City; Brooks Clippinger, jr., Early; Kolden Averette, jr., Forsan; Jack Nichols, soph., Forsan; Bernie Blanco, sr., Ozona; Robert Barrera, sr., Ozona; Sergio Ochoa jr., Junction; Marco Ponce, jr., Junction; Demarcus Reed, soph., Brady; Cutter Cody, jr., Coleman; Easton Meador, fr., Coleman; Michael Adame, sr., Eldorado.

ATH - River Kinsey, sr., Sterling City; Natavian Sykes, sr., TLCA San Angelo; Jake Edmiston, sr., Christoval; Aidan Cardwell, jr., Junction; Dylan Ford, jr., Sonora.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Meet the offense for the 2023 All-West Texas Football Team