2023 All-Space Coast Offensive Football chosen by FLORIDA TODAY

Jayvan Boggs

FLORIDA TODAY Offensive Football Player of the Year

Jayvan Boggs is on a short list of the best receivers to have played high school football in Brevard County, and his statistics back that up.

The junior Cocoa High player is the FLORIDA TODAY Offensive Football Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

His reputation, earned by his performance, also stands out on the public stage. He was a key player in the Tigers' drive to win the FHSAA Class 2S state championship, and he has been good enough to draw college scholarship offers from all over, including the Ohio State program to which he is committed.

For the year, Boggs caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards, and he scored 23 touchdowns on those plays. That means he turned 24.7 percent of his catches into points. While the bulk of his work was done on the end of passes, he finished with enough all-purpose yards to average more than 100 yards per game.

His two biggest games came against a state champion — 11 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns at St. Thomas Aquinas — and a state runner-up — 10 catches for 280 yards and three scores against Venice.

And Boggs has another season to add to his numbers.

Here is the complete 2023 All-Space Coast Offensive Football team as chosen by FLORIDA TODAY:

All-Space Coast Offensive Football 2023

Quarterback

Brady Hart, Sophomore, Cocoa

Passed for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Completed 66 percent of his passes.

Running back

Latrison Lane, Sophomore, Cocoa

Rushed for 1,085 yards and 14 scores on the ground and caught 23 passes.

Jamarion Stephens, Junior, Titusville

Rushed for 852 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 263 and another score.

Tay Welch, Junior, Eau Gallie

Rushed for 1,353 yards on 114 carries and scored 11 touchdowns.

Receiver

Jayvan Boggs, Junior, Cocoa

Finished with 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.

C.J. Bragg, Senior, Cocoa

Caught 77 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns.

Ramel Hernandez, Junior, MCC

A 1,030-yard receiver with 16 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch.

Offensive line

Javeion Cooper, Sophomore, MCC

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Cooper has multiple Division I offers.

James Hinds, Senior, Melbourne

Team captain and three-year starter anchored the line and played all positions.

Jaquez Joiner, Junior, Cocoa

Joiner recorded 64 pancake blocks for the 2023 FHSAA Class 2S champions.

Messiah Robinson, Senior, Cocoa

Robinson led the Tigers offensive line and finished with 71 pancake blocks.

Chavez Thompson, Junior, Eau Gallie

Led from the middle of the Commodores line that created 4,007 total yards.

Kicker

Dean Roberts, Junior, Titusville

Roberts scored 56 season points and kicked a long field goal of 50 yards.

Athlete

Brogan McNab, Soph., Holy Trinity

Passed for 1,620 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions. Rushed for 842 yards and 13 scores.

Second-team All-Space Coast Offensive Football

Gabe Arnold, Sr., Merritt Island; Tayshawn Benson, Sr., Heritage; Chase Cromartie, Jr., Viera; Zach Emery-Foster, Sr., Palm Bay; Aaron Garber, Jr., Cocoa Beach; Finn Goldinger, Jr., Viera; Adam Kissayi, Sr., Heritage; Keegan Machell, Jr., Heritage; Jaeden McMillan, Soph., Holy Trinity; Brian Oesterle, Sr., MCC; Zach Pillow, Jr., Viera; Damian Seymour, Sr., Cocoa; Jacob Schooley, Sr., Rockledge; Terrell Spruill, Sr., Rockledge; Gunnar Trout, Sr., Cocoa; Ryder Varis, Sr., Merritt Island; Ray Wilson-Polydor, Sr., Titusville; Delvonte Williams, Jr.; Eau Gallie.

Honorable mention All-Space Coast Offensive Football

Axzavian Alexander, Sr., Heritage; Joseph Allen, Fr., MCC; Channing Clabaugh, Sr., Rockledge; Malachi Coney, Jr., Cocoa; Marshall Conley, Jr., Merritt Island; Kriston Gibson, Fr., Holy Trinity; Traven Green, Sr., Rockledge; D.L. Hardison, Jr., Eau Gallie; Delvontay Hunter, Soph., Astronaut; Jonathan Joiner Jr., Sr., Cocoa; J.C. Lee, Sr., Space Coast; Eric Nelson, Soph., Viera; Tobias Semper, Jr., Merritt Island; Gabe Sullivan, Sr., Holy Trinity; Nicholas Teeter, Jr., Cocoa; Joseph Tenta, Sr., Heritage; Marcus Trout, Jr., Holy Trinity; Coby Wallace, Fr., Viera; Justin Woulard, Jr., MCC.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2023 All-Space Coast Offensive Football chosen by FLORIDA TODAY