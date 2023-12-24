2023 All-Space Coast Defensive Football named by FLORIDA TODAY

Samadrae Hawkins

FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year

In a year when there were several defensive stars around Brevard County, including a few at Cocoa High, one graduating state champion stood out.

Samadrae Hawkins was again everywhere for the Tigers, and, just like last year, his production rose in the biggest games.

In a repeat of last season, he is the FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year for 2023.

Hawkins led the 2023 FHSAA Class 2S winners with 151 tackles, including 99 unassisted. He recorded 51 in the postseason, 12 in the title game. Hawkins' season included 22 tackles behind the line of scrimmage with 4.5 sacks and 11 hurries. He forced two fumbles and recovered four.

It's an impressive performance that goes back to when he was a 10th-grader making 169 tackles. Hawkins finished as the Cocoa career leader in tackles with 434. Of those, 304 were unassisted.

Following is the complete list of All-Space Coast Defensive Football players for the past season:

All-Space Coast Defensive Football 2023

Defensive Line

Brandon Brown, Junior, Eau Gallie

Finished the season with 65 tackles, with 24 being tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Davi'yon Hawkins-Ingram, Senior, Cocoa

Ended the season for the Tigers with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and three caused fumbles.

Javion Hilson, Junior, Cocoa

Closed out the 2023 season with three caused fumbles, 94 tackles and a team-high 14 sacks.

Da'varrius Robertson, Senior, Cocoa

Compiled 67 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.

Linebacker

Samadrae Hawkins, Senior, Cocoa

Ended the year with two caused fumbles, recovered four fumbles, 4.5 sacks and a team-high 151 tackles.

Nate Lopez, Senior, Titusville

Led the Terriers in tackles with 101 and sacks with six. Also intercepted one pass this season.

Derrick McCormick, Senior, Rockledge

Recorded 130 tackles, including 21 behind the line, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

Dai'veon Parham, Senior, Cocoa

Parham finished with 130 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one caused fumble.

Johnny Wright, Senior, Melbourne

Led the Bulldogs in tackles with 155. Also had 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.

Defensive Back

Jaylen Heyward, Senior, Rockledge

The senior recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions, three caused fumbles and three rumble recoveries.

Xavier Lherisse, Sophomore, Eau Gallie

Intercepted eight passes. Also ended the year with two fumble recoveries, three caused fumbles and 68 tackles.

Demetres Samuel Jr., Sophomore, Heritage

Finished the season with 19 tackles and five interceptions for the Panthers.

Returner

Jamarcus Giscombe, Freshman, Rockledge

Two punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return score. Also five interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and 55 tackles.

Punter

Marcus Trout, Junior, Holy Trinity

Had 938 yards on 25 punts, an average of 37.5 yards, with the longest of the season going 60 yards.

Athlete

DayDay Farmer, Senior, MCC

Finished with 25 tackles, one caused fumble, and one interception. Offensively, scored three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

Second team All-Space Coast Defensive Football

Josiah Allen, Jr., Titusville; Wyatt Chanda, Sr., Holy Trinity; Keoni Collins, Sr., Melbourne; Caden Davis, Jr., Eau Gallie; Noah Flores, Fr., Satellite; Rayshaan Berry, Jr., Eau Gallie; A.J. Forehand, Jr., Eau Gallie; Elijah Harvey, Fr., Titusville; Camari Jackson, Soph., Titusville; Markel Gowins, Sr., Eau Gallie; D'Mari Jenkins, Sr., Rockledge; Deaven McDonald, Sr., Heritage; Jaquay McFadden, Sr., Rockledge; Connor Robinson, Sr., Heritage; J.J. Silberzahn, Sr., Rockledge; Emmanuel Small, Jr., Eau Gallie; Davionte Strozier, Sr., Titusville; Wyatt Votava, Jr., Melbourne; Loren Ward, Sr., Cocoa.

Honorable mention All-Space Coast Defensive Football

Jaden Brown, Sr., Titusville; Josh Brown, Sr., Cocoa; Nathan Chaisson, Sr, Cocoa; D.J. Cooper, Soph., Titusville; Beau Fleis, Jr., Holy Trinity; Tyler Gagen, Soph., Melbourne; Owen George, Sr., Viera; Atticus Henderson, Sr., Satellite; Ethan Hernandez, Sr., Merritt Island; Dwight Jenkins, Fr., Titusville; Terrance Lattner, Sr., Merritt Island; Jaquay McFadden, Sr., Rockledge; James Olson, Soph., Viera; Noah Ostrander, Jr., MCC; Noah Renes, Fr., Viera; Robert Trebnik, Sr., MCC; Julien Warden, Sr., Holy Trinity.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2023 All-Space Coast Defensive Football named by FLORIDA TODAY