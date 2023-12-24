2023 All-Space Coast Defensive Football named by FLORIDA TODAY
Samadrae Hawkins
FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year
In a year when there were several defensive stars around Brevard County, including a few at Cocoa High, one graduating state champion stood out.
Samadrae Hawkins was again everywhere for the Tigers, and, just like last year, his production rose in the biggest games.
In a repeat of last season, he is the FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year for 2023.
Hawkins led the 2023 FHSAA Class 2S winners with 151 tackles, including 99 unassisted. He recorded 51 in the postseason, 12 in the title game. Hawkins' season included 22 tackles behind the line of scrimmage with 4.5 sacks and 11 hurries. He forced two fumbles and recovered four.
It's an impressive performance that goes back to when he was a 10th-grader making 169 tackles. Hawkins finished as the Cocoa career leader in tackles with 434. Of those, 304 were unassisted.
Following is the complete list of All-Space Coast Defensive Football players for the past season:
All-Space Coast Defensive Football 2023
Defensive Line
Brandon Brown, Junior, Eau Gallie
Finished the season with 65 tackles, with 24 being tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Davi'yon Hawkins-Ingram, Senior, Cocoa
Ended the season for the Tigers with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and three caused fumbles.
Javion Hilson, Junior, Cocoa
Closed out the 2023 season with three caused fumbles, 94 tackles and a team-high 14 sacks.
Da'varrius Robertson, Senior, Cocoa
Compiled 67 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.
Linebacker
Samadrae Hawkins, Senior, Cocoa
Ended the year with two caused fumbles, recovered four fumbles, 4.5 sacks and a team-high 151 tackles.
Nate Lopez, Senior, Titusville
Led the Terriers in tackles with 101 and sacks with six. Also intercepted one pass this season.
Derrick McCormick, Senior, Rockledge
Recorded 130 tackles, including 21 behind the line, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
Dai'veon Parham, Senior, Cocoa
Parham finished with 130 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one caused fumble.
Johnny Wright, Senior, Melbourne
Led the Bulldogs in tackles with 155. Also had 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.
Defensive Back
Jaylen Heyward, Senior, Rockledge
The senior recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions, three caused fumbles and three rumble recoveries.
Xavier Lherisse, Sophomore, Eau Gallie
Intercepted eight passes. Also ended the year with two fumble recoveries, three caused fumbles and 68 tackles.
Demetres Samuel Jr., Sophomore, Heritage
Finished the season with 19 tackles and five interceptions for the Panthers.
Returner
Jamarcus Giscombe, Freshman, Rockledge
Two punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return score. Also five interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and 55 tackles.
Punter
Marcus Trout, Junior, Holy Trinity
Had 938 yards on 25 punts, an average of 37.5 yards, with the longest of the season going 60 yards.
Athlete
DayDay Farmer, Senior, MCC
Finished with 25 tackles, one caused fumble, and one interception. Offensively, scored three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.
Second team All-Space Coast Defensive Football
Josiah Allen, Jr., Titusville; Wyatt Chanda, Sr., Holy Trinity; Keoni Collins, Sr., Melbourne; Caden Davis, Jr., Eau Gallie; Noah Flores, Fr., Satellite; Rayshaan Berry, Jr., Eau Gallie; A.J. Forehand, Jr., Eau Gallie; Elijah Harvey, Fr., Titusville; Camari Jackson, Soph., Titusville; Markel Gowins, Sr., Eau Gallie; D'Mari Jenkins, Sr., Rockledge; Deaven McDonald, Sr., Heritage; Jaquay McFadden, Sr., Rockledge; Connor Robinson, Sr., Heritage; J.J. Silberzahn, Sr., Rockledge; Emmanuel Small, Jr., Eau Gallie; Davionte Strozier, Sr., Titusville; Wyatt Votava, Jr., Melbourne; Loren Ward, Sr., Cocoa.
Honorable mention All-Space Coast Defensive Football
Jaden Brown, Sr., Titusville; Josh Brown, Sr., Cocoa; Nathan Chaisson, Sr, Cocoa; D.J. Cooper, Soph., Titusville; Beau Fleis, Jr., Holy Trinity; Tyler Gagen, Soph., Melbourne; Owen George, Sr., Viera; Atticus Henderson, Sr., Satellite; Ethan Hernandez, Sr., Merritt Island; Dwight Jenkins, Fr., Titusville; Terrance Lattner, Sr., Merritt Island; Jaquay McFadden, Sr., Rockledge; James Olson, Soph., Viera; Noah Ostrander, Jr., MCC; Noah Renes, Fr., Viera; Robert Trebnik, Sr., MCC; Julien Warden, Sr., Holy Trinity.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2023 All-Space Coast Defensive Football named by FLORIDA TODAY