2023 All-South Texas Football Team: The Superlatives

MVP

JC Smith, sr., Ingleside

Smith put together a season for the ages by posting video game numbers nearly every time he stepped on the field. The North Texas signee played both sides of the football, but showcased why he was one of the top receivers in the state after catching 83 passes for 1,877 yards and a national record 39 touchdowns. On defense, Smith recorded 89 tackles with four interceptions and scored on one of his seven punt returns as he helped the Mustangs reach the third round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

Offensive Player of the Year

Broderick Taylor, jr., Miller

Miller had never really been viewed as a balanced offensive attack in its current resurgence under Justen Evans ... until this season. Taylor was a big part of the reason why. The junior running back rewrote the school record book for rushing, totaling a whopping 2,333 yards and 31 touchdowns, which alone would be impressive if not for 401 yards receiving with four more scores. The campaign earned him District 14-5A Division I MVP honors and propelled Miller to the state quarterfinals in a 13-1 season.

Defensive Player of the Year

Gabriel Juarez, sr., Gregory-Portland

Juarez, already one of the best defensive players and special teams difference makers in the area after the last two seasons, expanded his game even farther as a senior. Juarez tallied 114 stops, 25 tackles for a loss, five sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a remarkable nine blocked kicks. On offense, Juarez was also successful with 1,119 yards and 15 TDs.

Newcomer of the Year

Lucian Cruz, so., Alice

The versatile Cruz proved to be a difference maker in his first season under center for the Coyotes. Cruz helped lead Alice to the District 16-4A Division I title and the third round of the playoffs for the first time in six seasons after completing 136 of 213 passes for 2,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cruz added 118 carries for 711 yards and 12 touchdowns as he accounted for nearly 3,000 total yards of offense and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Coach of the Year

Armando Huerta, Odem

It was impossible to find a team that had as much tough luck in one-score games anywhere in the state of Texas as Odem did in 2022. But after that abnormal year by Odem's lofty standards, Huerta and the Owls were back on top in 2023. Not expected to make the playoffs, let alone win district, the Owls went from 1-9 to an impressive 8-3, going 6-0 in District 16-3A Division II on their way to reaching the area round of the playoffs.

