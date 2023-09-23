2023 Solheim Cup Sunday singles match pairings feature high-profile showdowns
CASARES, Spain — After two days of play just 12 matches separate the champions from the heartbroken.
The final day of play at the 2023 Solheim Cup on Spain’s southern coast features the Americans and Europeans all tied at 8-8 for the fifth time since 2002 when the current format was implemented. Team Europe squared the biennial bash against the U.S. thanks to a second consecutive 3-1 session win in afternoon fourballs on Saturday.
Both U.S. captain Stacy Lewis and European captain Suzann Pettersen have made their selections for Sunday singles, which have produced some must-watch matches you won’t want to miss.
Check out who’s playing who in the final 12 singles matches of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin.