2023 Solheim Cup Saturday afternoon fourball pairings feature European player’s first appearance
CASARES, Spain — After a lively morning foursomes session at the 2023 Solheim Cup the pairings are set as both captains have made their picks for afternoon fourballs.
U.S. captain Stacy Lewis stayed true to her word that no player would play all five matches as she has once again rotated her lineup to include all 12 players on Day 2 at Finca Cortesin on Spain’s southern coast.
Meanwhile European captain Suzann Pettersen has once again sat a player for both sessions in the same day as Gemma Drybrugh will be well rested for Sunday singles after the Scot wasn’t selected once again. Meanwhile, Caroline Hedwall will make her first appearance this week for Team Europe alongside the Blue-and-Yellow’s playing assistant captain, Anna Nordqvist.
Europe just barely leads the U.S. in all-time fourball play, 54-51-22.
Check out the four matches and pairings, as well as the eight players who will ride the pine pony for the fourth session of matches at the 2023 Solheim Cup. (Note: Spain is six hours ahead of Eastern Time in the U.S.)
7:40 a.m. ET — Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) vs. Charley Hull/Leona Maguire (Europe)
7:55 a.m. ET — Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (Europe)
8:10 a.m. ET — Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom/Emily K. Pedersen (Europe)
8:25 a.m. ET — Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu (USA) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (Europe)
Sitting out Friday afternoon
Europe
Celine Boutier, Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall, Maja Stark
United States
Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Lexi Thompson