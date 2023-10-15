2023 Shriners Children’s Open Sunday tee times, how to watch

After three rounds of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, there’s a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard.

Tom Kim shot 9-under 62 at TPC Summerlin on Saturday to shoot to 15 under for the tournament, in a three-way tie for the lead. Kim, the defending champion, also shot 62 last year when he won his second PGA Tour title. This year, Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin share the top spot with Kim and will vie to nab the title from him Sunday.

Taylor Pendrith, Vince Whaley and K.H. Lee are tied for fourth at 14 under, one shot back.

Cameron Champ, one of the 36-hole leaders, struggled Saturday and shot 3-over 74, moving to 9 under for the tournament. The final round is going to be fun.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. All times Eastern.

Sunday tee times

Tee time Players 10 a.m. Nick Hardy, James Hahn 10:10 a.m. Jason Dufner, Matthias Schwab 10:20 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Christian Bezuidenhout 10:30 a.m. Sam Stevens, Doc Redman 10:40 a.m. Harrison Endycott, Troy Merritt 10:50 a.m. Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan 11 a.m. Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard 11:10 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Justin Suh 11:25 a.m. Matt Wallace, Adam Long 11:35 a.m. Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman 11:45 a.m. Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg 11:55 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Davis Thompson 12:05 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia 12:15 p.m. Davis Riley, Ben Taylor 12:25 p.m. Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire 12:40 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Nate Lashley 12:50 p.m. Zac Blair, Webb Simpson 1 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy 1:10 p.m. Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 1:20 p.m. Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander 1:30 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Eric Cole 1:40 p.m. Michael Kim, Alex Smalley 1:55 p.m. Yuxin Lin, Kelly Kraft 2:05 p.m. Trevor Werbylo, Brent Grant 2:15 p.m. Luke List, Matt NeSmith 2:25 p.m. Nick Taylor, Nicholas Lindheim 2:35 p.m. Beau Hossler, Alex Noren 2:45 p.m. Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley 2:55 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Ryan Moore 3:10 p.m. Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston 3:20 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren 3:30 p.m. Vince Whaley, K.H. Lee 3:40 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith 3:50 p.m. Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the third and final rounds of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Golf Channel/Peacock: 5-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek