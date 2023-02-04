2023 Senior Bowl: Stream and broadcast info for the Senior Bowl

The biggest college football all-star game takes place this weekend as the final opportunity to play against live competition before looking ahead to the scouting combine. The Senior Bowl has long been the premier college football all-star game for draft hopefuls.

The game itself is just one part of the showcase event for some of college football’s top seniors. The week of practice and interview opportunities is perhaps the more valuable experience for players, but the game has a shot to improve a player’s draft stock.

Penn State will not be represented at this year’s Senior Bowl, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tune in to watch.

TV and live stream information

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

No Penn State players in the Senior Bowl

Yes, it’s true. After sending six players to the Senior Bowl in 2022 and having a handful of players wrapping up solid college careers, this year’s Senior Bowl will have no Penn State platers on either team’s roster.

Safety [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] had reportedly accepted a Senior Bowl invite previously, but he has been missing from the week’s festivities as well as other all-star events.

Cornerback [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] is also noticeably missing from the game. Although listed as a redshirt junior in 2022, he would have been eligible as a four-year player.

The Draft Wire's sleepers

Penn State may not be sending any players to the Senior Bow, but there will be some familiar faces from opponents participating in the game. And some of them are considered some of the biggest sleepers at their respective positions according to The Draft Wire.

Purdue tight end Payne Durham was The Draft Wire’s sleeper pick at the position heading into the Senior Bowl. Durham caught three passes for 43 yards in the 2022 season opener against Penn State. He could be a rising tight end draft prospect to keep an eye on, especially if you are looking to see where Penn State’s [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag] could end up.

What's next for Penn State's draft hopefuls?

After the Senior Bowl wraps up, all eyes will be on the scouting combine on the countdown to the combine (not including that other big monster of a football game being played next weekend in Arizona, of course). The NFL scouting combine is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 26 in Indianapolis.

