2023 Senior Bowl preview: Wide receivers

One of the most important events on the National Football League calendar is the Senior Bowl. Held the week after the conference championship games, it is the true beginning of the NFL draft cycle.

Not only do scouts and analysts like us get to see over 100 draft prospects in one place competing against each other, but it’s also an opportunity for analysts and personnel alike to get together and have discussions about a number of topics.

As we look forward to this year’s Senior Bowl, both managing editor Tyler Forness and columnist Matt Anderson will be there in person to break everything down.

We will be breaking down each position group and what to look for throughout the week. Here is the wide receiver position.

Houston's Nathaniel Dell

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Houston speedster is going to wow people when it comes to one-on-ones in practice. His quick feet and elite burst are going to be the talk of Mobile. One question that Dell can answer while in Mobile is the size concerns. He has been listed in prior years at Houston being 5’10” and 155 lbs. That’s the same size at Tutu Atwell but coming in at 170 lbs or higher will help improve his draft stock.

SMU's Rashee Rice

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Rice has a chance to significantly rise his draft stock. A fringe first-round pick for me with his size and near sprinter speed, Rice excels in deep ball situations and has the tools to learn a full route tree. He has been a popular mock draft choice so far for the Vikings, having already been picked twice since January 1st.

Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson

Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Having played in an offense that both doesn’t prioritize the passing game and with quarterbacks that haven’t been able to drive down the field. Hutchinson was force fed targets and has an aDOT of just 9.2 yards. With better quarterbacks to throw to him in Mobile, Hutchinson has a chance to show out.

BYU's Puka Nacua

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Nacua was a do-it-all receiver for the Cougars but was hurt for most of the season. Known mostly for his quickness and making plays in-space, Nacua having a good week in Mobile paired with good medicals could boost his stock to a top-100 pick.

Cincinnati's Tre Tucker

East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Tucker is a speedster from Cincinnati who has a chance to wow scouts at the Senior Bowl. A member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Tucker has reportedly ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash. That kind of speed is next-level and can make a major impact on scouts and his draft stock.

Michigan's Ronnie Bell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thought to be the next great Michigan receiver, Bell struggled staying on the field. He has dealt with many injuries, including a torn ACL in the opening game of 2021. What he does bring to the table is a relatively well-rouded player that can take you deep. Due to his injury history and lack of top-end production, Bell is a player you can get later in the draft.

Michigan State's Jayden Reed

Syndication Lansing State Journal

The teammate of current Vikings rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor, Reed is arguable the better of the two players. He excels with the ball in his hands and can lineup anywhere. Seeing him win quickly off the line of scrimmage and creating separation naturally will be big for his draft stock.

Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Mingo is an explosive athlete that underachieved for the Rebels. In the open field, Mingo has the ability to separate from defenders and create explosive plays from anywhere. He also is incredibly physical making him difficult to take down. Route running is a major question mark for Mingo, especially coming from an RPO-heavy offense, but one-on-ones will be a big thing for Mingo.

Nebraska's Trey Palmer

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska isn’t a school that you would think of when it comes to wide receivers but Palmer is a very intriguing player. A big-bodied guy who has the speed to beat defenses over the top, Palmer hasn’t been in the best position to succeed but the NFL will likely be a better place for him. One-on-ones with better quarterback play could make a better difference.

Princeton's Andrei Iosivas

Mufb211009g

Every year, there is one player that comes out of nowhere from the lower levels of college football that sees his stock explode in Mobile. Iosivas is an explosive receiver that has been timed running the 40-yard dash in the 4.2’s. Once he wins a few reps, the talk will begin and his stock could see a huge boost.

Purdue's Charlie Jones

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

A transfer from Iowa, Jones didn’t see the ball much at Iowa. In the first game with the Boilermakers, Jones caught 12 passes for 153 yards in his first game and ended up leading the nation in both receptions and yards on the season. While he was used as a jack-of-all trades, Jones likely is a slot at the next level who will thrive in condensed sets.

South Alabama's Jalen Wayne

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The nephew of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, Jalen is a talented player in his own right. A versatile player that has done a little bit of everything for the Jaguars, Wayne has traits that will be appealing and wins down the field with his route running.

Stanford's Elijah Higgins

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins is going to be an interesting player. In 2020, there were talks about Chase Claypool being a tight end in the NFL and Higgins is getting the same treatment. He will get some snaps at tight end while the NFL decides what they think is the best role for him at the next level.

Stanford's Michael Wilson

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Having played at Stanford, Wilson didn’t see the type of production this past season you would want to see going into the draft process. He is a height/weight/speed receiver that has good ball skills, but two season-ending injuries make this a really important week for him.

TCU's Derius Davis

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The number two option for the Horned Frogs after Quentin Johnston, Davis is a dangerous receiver in his own right. With six return touchdowns, Davis is a great playmaker in the open field. His value is going to be in the slot and proving that he can play well in contested catch situations.

Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wicks didn’t have the type of senior season that was expected from him. A true deep threat, Wicks is at his best attacking a defense vertically with speed and plays well at the catch point. Nuanced route running is not a major strength for Wicks and he can show that during practice.

