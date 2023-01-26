2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Linebacker

One of the most important events on the National Football League calendar is the Senior Bowl. Held the week after the conference championship games, it is the true beginning of the NFL draft cycle.

Not only do scouts and analysts like us get to see over 100 draft prospects in one place competing against each other, but it’s also an opportunity for analysts and personnel alike to get together and have discussions about a number of topics.

As we look forward to this year’s Senior Bowl, both managing editor Tyler Forness and columnist Matt Anderson will be there in person to break everything down.

We will be breaking down each position group and what to look for throughout the week. Here is the edge rusher position.

Previous:

Alabama's Henry To'o To'o

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Originally at Tennessee, To’o To’o transferred before the 2021 season to Alabama, where he put together two impressive seasons at linebacker. This season, To’o To’o earned first-team all-conference honors after finishing with 93 total tackles, including eight for loss. The season prior, he led the team in tackles with 113 total.

Although To’o To’o doesn’t have the ideal height for an NFL linebacker, he compensates with incredible length. Combine that length with his explosiveness, and there’s an incredibly intriguing linebacker. Even as situations arise where his size might hurt him, To’oTo’o’s ability to explode at a moment’s notice offers him the range to get out of them. To’oTo’o won’t overpower offensive linemen, though, limiting the schemes he can be placed in. At the next level, NFL teams should be looking to find a way to utilize his range as an inside linebacker.

Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Pace Jr. transferred to Cincinnati from Miami (OH) to finish his college career and continued to perform at a high level despite the change in competition. A unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, Pace Jr. finished with 137 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and double-digit sacks. Extraterrestrial-like numbers for a player who primarily lined up as the MIKE linebacker.

Those numbers aren’t a fluke, either. Pace is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the class and he’s a magnet to the ball when it’s snapped. He shoots the gap with authority and he’s a magnet to the ball. That ability to shoot the gap offers an exciting ceiling as a run defender, but his physical skill set limits him. He’s undersized at 6 feet even and doesn’t have the length you would love for a Mike linebacker. Pace, however, makes up for that with his combination of toughness and burst, which can help limit those physical setbacks.

Even with those limitations, it’s hard not to like what Pace Jr. brings to the table. Yes, he might not be a physical prototype, but linebackers with his ability to blitz don’t grow on trees.

Good look at the hands & quickness of LB Ivan Pace Jr. pic.twitter.com/EewJWgWONZ — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 17, 2022

Indiana's Cam Jones

Iu Wk Fb 2h Jones Fumble

Jones is a well-experienced player with over 47 games over his career. Jones was on pace to have a career-high in tackles this season before suffering an injury.

Jones’s calling card is his tackling ability. He rarely misses a tackle, showcasing good form and a knack for the ball. Jones combines that with high leadership and effort. However, Jones will struggle to find a consistent role on defense. Jones is limited in pass coverage, and teams have found ways to expose it. With those struggles, he’ll likely not see the field consistently. Jones can find a home in the NFL if he carves out a role on special teams.

Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller Jr.

Tcl Jsu Southern

Miller Jr. transferred to Jackson State from Missouri and was a highly-productive linebacker for three seasons. This season, Miller Jr. posted a career-high 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. An FCS All-American, Miller Jr. is incredibly decorated for a small school linebacker making the jump to the NFL.

Miller Jr. will likely have to answer questions about the competition he played, but there is a lot to like about his play. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Miller Jr. has the build and body to play MIKE linebacker in the NFL. He doesn’t have incredible long speed but he’s still quick out the gate. Miller Jr. will likely separate himself from other linebackers with his power. He constantly packs a punch, always capable of creating fumbles and big hits at a moment’s notice. With that power comes great responsibility, though, and Miller Jr. understands that, using his power only when necessary.

Pittsburgh's SirVocea Dennis

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get this out of the way first: Dennis will likely switch positions in the NFL. Dennis primarily played in the middle for Pittsburgh, but that won’t work at the next level. If an NFL team wants to maximize Dennis’s ability, a move to a chase linebacker on the outside will offer him the best chance to succeed.

On film, Dennis is a jitterbug. He’s constantly moving and trying to make plays. There is no lack of speed or urgency in Dennis’ game, and if there’s a play in his vicinity, he will be there to try and make it. Dennis, though, understands he’s just one part of the chessboard. He understands his responsibilities and what he’s asked to do and often sticks to that until the time is right to pounce.

Although listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Dennis looks undersized. There isn’t an ideal frame for the listed height and weight, leading me to believe he’ll test differently at the Senior Bowl. That frame leads to strength problems when he gets engaged by an offensive lineman.

TCU's Dee Winters

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speed is the game, and Winters is the name. In a league that is constantly getting faster, Winters will find a home. That’s because he’s going to test as one of the fastest linebackers in the class. That speed allows him to be a versatile defender that can make plays against the run and pass.

Pass coverage is where Winters shines, in particular. A former safety, Winters already enters with a good understanding of what offenses are doing and how he can attack them. His upside in coverage is part of the reason why TCU moved him around the defense, playing him at nickel at different times. In a league that continues to find multi-dimensional running backs and tight ends, Winters will likely be asked to cover various positions, and he should have no problem doing it. Winters has to get more consistent and versatile against the run, but his explosiveness gives him a good baseline.

Texas' DeMarvion Overshown

Ut Baylor Football 02373

Overshown is a former safety turned linebacker, and his film shows that. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Overshown has one of the more intriguing bases in the draft. He’s a physical player who isn’t afraid to make or take contact. Overshown also has some impressive athleticism, making him an intriguing physical prototype.

In pass coverage, Overshown looks like a former safety when he drops into zone coverage, and at his size, he’ll be able to cover a lot of different players. He’s also capable of blitzing and terrifying the opposing quarterback. However, Overshown is shaky against the run. Although he can use his speed to make plays against the run, Overshown appears late to read and react, allowing offensive linemen to engage with him.

Overshown might not be an out-and-out linebacker, but his versatility and physical traits will allow him to find a niche in the NFL.

Troy's Carlton Martial

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Martial is one of the better stories at the Senior Bowl. Martial was a walk-on in 2017 and quickly earned a scholarship after making an impression. Since getting put on scholarship, Martial put up insane numbers. He finishes his college career with 577 tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and six interceptions for good measure.

Despite his success in college, Martial is limited. Martial is listed at 5-foot-9, but he looks an inch or two shorter. Even if Martial measures in at 5-foot-9, he’ll be significantly undersized for an NFL linebacker. That almost relegates Martial to special teams out of the gate. Martial, however, can certainly carve a role. He has a high motor and is incredibly athletic, making him a perfect fit for a spot on kickoff coverage.

Although Martial will likely start on special teams, there’s a pathway to being a package linebacker in the NFL. His athleticism, motor, and football IQ are all encouraging. If he can find a way to limit his size limitations, some team might be able to carve a role as an outside backer.

Washington State's Daiyan Henley

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of NFL scouts will take one look at Henley and fall in love. Not only is he 6-foot-2 and over 230 pounds, but he’s also got incredibly long arms. Combine that frame with some plus-level athleticism, and it’s no surprise he’s considered one of the better linebackers in this class.

Although he looks like an edge rusher, Henley is also a highly productive outside linebacker. Washington State asked him to do a lot – from stopping the run to dropping into various zone coverage looks – and he was always around the ball. He might be considered a tweener to some – he isn’t exactly a prototypical linebacker – but some traits make him an exciting prospect. His motor is incredibly high. When he’s asked to rush the passer off the edge, Henley can utilize this length to make plays that normal linebackers might not make. Overall, his versatility and upside make him an intriguing hybrid linebacker.

Watching Washington State LB 1 Daiyan Henley and this dude can scoot. Former high school QB that converted to WR at Nevada and then moved to LB before transferring to the Cougars. This season, he had 106 total tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU's and 3 FF's. pic.twitter.com/o8pKpDBQEx — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire