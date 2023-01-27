2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Cornerback
One of the most important events on the National Football League calendar is the Senior Bowl. Held the week after the conference championship games, it is the true beginning of the NFL draft cycle.
Not only do scouts and analysts like us get to see over 100 draft prospects in one place competing against each other, but it’s also an opportunity for analysts and personnel alike to get together and have discussions about a number of topics.
As we look forward to this year’s Senior Bowl, both managing editor Tyler Forness and columnist Matt Anderson will be there in person to break everything down.
We will be breaking down each position group and what to look for throughout the week. Here is the edge rusher position.
Previous:
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Offensive tackles
Interior offensive line
Interior defensive line
Edge rushers
Linebackers
Illinois' Jartavius Martin
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
One of the more impressive things with Martin is his ball production. He knows how to attack the ball and got production to go with it. Likely a slot at the next level, he has the versatility to play in a multitude of schemes. His quickness might limit his ceiling but Martin can be a player for your defense.
Iowa's Riley Moss
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Moss’ calling cards are ball skills and physicality. He loves to come up and hit you and the ball has a knack to find him. Athleticism will likely hinder him at the next level, especially since he isn’t made for a man coverage scheme.
Kansas State's Julius Brents
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Brents is a very large cornerback. He is built in a similar way to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen at 6’4″ and 205 lbs. With that brings elite size and length and he pairs it with a physical edge that is evident on the field. He likely is a zone only corner as his top speed likely won’t allow him to be successful in man coverage.
Maryland's Jakorian Bennett
Mjs Uwgrid05 5 Jpg Uwgrid05
The corner opposite Deonte Banks this past season, Bennett is a versatile player that can play both inside and outside. He wins mostly with his intelligence, as his speed and flexibility are hindrances to his ceiling.
Miami's Tyrique Stevenson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami product is a Georgia Bulldogs transfer and spent two seasons in Coral Gables. A big-bodied, physical cornerback that is a true height/weight/speed guy. There are some real concerns about his athleticism which he can answer in Mobile.
Oregon State's Rejzohn Wright
Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
Wright is one of the many bigger cornerbacks in this class. At 6’2″, Wright has great coverage instincts. He knows where the ball is going to be and what routes are happening in front of him. His long speed is a question he will have to answer but Wright looks primed to be a zone coverage cornerback.
South Alabama's Darrell Luter Jr.
The hometown guy Luter Jr. played really well during his time with the Jaguars. He thrives in a zone scheme that allows him to use his length and ball skills to his advantage. Luter Jr. is likely limited to a zone scheme as he isn’t the fastest nor the quickest.
South Carolina's Darius Rush
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
A former wide receiver, Rush knows how to use his length and attack the football. Because he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the position, man coverage is still a work in progress but Rush can thrive if you allow him to read the quarterback’s eyes and attack the football.
Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Kelly played really well for Stanford this season and held up well against top competition. He has the fluidity to maneuver with receivers down the field and is best in press coverage. Strength is an issue for Kelly but he has the tools to be a starter in the NFL.
USC's Mekhi Blackmon
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Savvy is the name of the game for Blackmon. He understands how to play the position and does so with intelligence. His lack of athletic prowess will limit him but the number of roles he can play on the back end will be valuable to NFL teams.
Virginia's Anthony Johnson
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
This group is loaded to a lot of long corners who excel in zone coverage and Johnson is another one. A physical player, Johnson has great ball skills that help him win on the back end. He needs to get more comfortable playing without grabbing, as that will be a major issue in the NFL.
The Real Forno Show