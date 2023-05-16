2023 SEC Tournament baseball seeds entering final regular-season series
Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on Saturday.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top-12 teams will make the SEC Tournament.
All SEC regular-season finale series in Week 14 will be played Thursday-Saturday.
SEC Week 14 series:
Florida at Kentucky
Ole Miss at Alabama
Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Auburn
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Tennessee at South Carolina
2023 SEC baseball power rankings entering final week of regular-season play
USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll ahead of final week in 2023 regular-season
Below are SEC Tournament seeds entering the final week in regular-season play. Quadrant 1, RPI and strength of schedule data is provided by Warren Nolan following Week 13 SEC games (*denotes clinched 2023 SEC Tournament berth).
Arkansas*
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas’ 2023 SEC record: 19-8
RPI: 4
SOS: 8
Q1: 19-7
Home: 30-4
Road: 6-7
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire
Florida*
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Florida’s 2023 SEC record: 18-9
RPI: 6
SOS: 24
Q1: 17-10
Home: 30-6
Road: 9-6
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
LSU*
Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
LSU’s 2023 SEC record: 17-9
RPI: 5
SOS: 14
Q1: 16-10
Home: 27-7
Road: 10-4
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
Vanderbilt*
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Vanderbilt’s 2023 SEC record: 17-10
RPI: 7
SOS: 12
Q1: 18-11
Home: 23-5
Road: 8-9
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball series through the years
South Carolina*
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina’s 2023 SEC record: 15-11
RPI: 3
SOS: 4
Q1: 18-12
Home: 25-4
Road: 10-10
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Kentucky*
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky’s 2023 SEC record: 15-12
RPI: 1
SOS: 2
Q1: 19-13
Home: 24-4
Road: 11-11
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
PHOTOS: Tennessee wins series versus Kentucky
Auburn/Tennessee*
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13
RPI: 23
SOS: 21
Q1: 14-14
Home: 32-5
Road: 2-11
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
PHOTOS: Tony Vitello through the years
Auburn/Tennessee*
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13
RPI: 20
SOS: 7
Q1: 14-16
Home: 20-9-1
Road: 8-10
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire
Alabama*
Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network
Alabama’s 2023 SEC record: 13-14
RPI: 11
SOS: 13
Q1: 16-14
Home: 24-8
Road: 9-9
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Texas A&M*
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M’s 2023 SEC record: 12-15
RPI: 39
SOS: 11
Q1: 12-16
Home: 22-13
Road: 6-8
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
Missouri
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Missouri’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17
RPI: 38
SOS: 28
Q1: 9-17
Home: 19-4
Road: 7-15
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri baseball series during Tony Vitello era
Georgia
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Georgia’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17
RPI: 36
SOS: 6
Q1: 12-17
Home: 19-11
Road: 10-17
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Mississippi State
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mississippi State’s 2023 SEC record: 8-19
RPI: 44
SOS: 5
Q1: 7-19
Home: 15-14
Road: 6-8
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
PHOTOS: Mississippi State’s ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje
Ole Miss
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss’ 2023 SEC record: 6-21
RPI: 79
SOS: 22
Q1: 10-23
Home: 17-15
Road: 6-10
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23
Provided by the SEC