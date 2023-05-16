2023 SEC Tournament baseball seeds entering final regular-season series

Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top-12 teams will make the SEC Tournament.

All SEC regular-season finale series in Week 14 will be played Thursday-Saturday.

SEC Week 14 series:

LSU at Georgia

Florida at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Auburn

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Tennessee at South Carolina

2023 SEC baseball power rankings entering final week of regular-season play

USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll ahead of final week in 2023 regular-season

Below are SEC Tournament seeds entering the final week in regular-season play. Quadrant 1, RPI and strength of schedule data is provided by Warren Nolan following Week 13 SEC games (*denotes clinched 2023 SEC Tournament berth).

Arkansas*

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 2023 SEC record: 19-8

RPI: 4

SOS: 8

Q1: 19-7

Home: 30-4

Road: 6-7

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

Florida*

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Florida’s 2023 SEC record: 18-9

RPI: 6

SOS: 24

Q1: 17-10

Home: 30-6

Road: 9-6

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

LSU*

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

LSU’s 2023 SEC record: 17-9

RPI: 5

SOS: 14

Q1: 16-10

Home: 27-7

Road: 10-4

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Vanderbilt*

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Vanderbilt’s 2023 SEC record: 17-10

RPI: 7

SOS: 12

Q1: 18-11

Home: 23-5

Road: 8-9

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball series through the years

South Carolina*

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina’s 2023 SEC record: 15-11

RPI: 3

SOS: 4

Q1: 18-12

Home: 25-4

Road: 10-10

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Kentucky*

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky’s 2023 SEC record: 15-12

RPI: 1

SOS: 2

Q1: 19-13

Home: 24-4

Road: 11-11

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

PHOTOS: Tennessee wins series versus Kentucky

Auburn/Tennessee*

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13

RPI: 23

SOS: 21

Q1: 14-14

Home: 32-5

Road: 2-11

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

PHOTOS: Tony Vitello through the years

Auburn/Tennessee*

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13

RPI: 20

SOS: 7

Q1: 14-16

Home: 20-9-1

Road: 8-10

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Alabama*

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network

Alabama’s 2023 SEC record: 13-14

RPI: 11

SOS: 13

Q1: 16-14

Home: 24-8

Road: 9-9

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Texas A&M*

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M’s 2023 SEC record: 12-15

RPI: 39

SOS: 11

Q1: 12-16

Home: 22-13

Road: 6-8

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Missouri

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Missouri’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17

RPI: 38

SOS: 28

Q1: 9-17

Home: 19-4

Road: 7-15

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri baseball series during Tony Vitello era

Georgia

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17

RPI: 36

SOS: 6

Q1: 12-17

Home: 19-11

Road: 10-17

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Mississippi State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Mississippi State’s 2023 SEC record: 8-19

RPI: 44

SOS: 5

Q1: 7-19

Home: 15-14

Road: 6-8

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

PHOTOS: Mississippi State’s ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje

Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ 2023 SEC record: 6-21

RPI: 79

SOS: 22

Q1: 10-23

Home: 17-15

Road: 6-10

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

Provided by the SEC

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire