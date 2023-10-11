2023 SEC rushing yard leaders after Week 6
No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) in Week 7.
The Vols had an open date in Week 6.
Tennessee will checker Neyland Stadium orange and white for the Southeastern Conference matchup in Week 7.
Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.
Ray Davis
School: Kentucky
2023 rushing yards: 653
Cody Schrader
School: Missouri
2023 rushing yards: 577
Logan Diggs
School: LSU
2023 rushing yards: 488
Jo'Quavious Marks
School: Mississippi State
2023 rushing yards: 458
Quinshon Judkins
School: Ole Miss
2023 rushing yards: 443
Jaylen Wright
School: Tennessee
2023 rushing yards: 435
Jayden Daniels
School: LSU
2023 rushing yards: 422
Montrell Johnson Jr.
School: Florida
2023 rushing yards: 388
Jase McClellan
School: Alabama
2023 rushing yards: 371
Trevor Etienne
School: Florida
2023 rushing yards: 358
