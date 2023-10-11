Advertisement

2023 SEC rushing yard leaders after Week 6

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) in Week 7.

The Vols had an open date in Week 6.

Tennessee will checker Neyland Stadium orange and white for the Southeastern Conference matchup in Week 7.

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

Following Week 6 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC rushing yard leaders and are listed below.

Ray Davis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
School: Kentucky

2023 rushing yards: 653

Cody Schrader

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
School: Missouri

2023 rushing yards: 577

Logan Diggs

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
School: LSU

2023 rushing yards: 488

Jo'Quavious Marks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
School: Mississippi State

2023 rushing yards: 458

Quinshon Judkins

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
School: Ole Miss

2023 rushing yards: 443

Jaylen Wright

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
School: Tennessee

2023 rushing yards: 435

Jayden Daniels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
School: LSU

2023 rushing yards: 422

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
School: Florida

2023 rushing yards: 388

Jase McClellan

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
School: Alabama

2023 rushing yards: 371

Trevor Etienne

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
School: Florida

2023 rushing yards: 358

