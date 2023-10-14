2023 SEC receiving yard leaders after Week 6
No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 101 SEC) will play Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.
Tennessee had an open date last week.
Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.
Following Week 6 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC receiving yard leaders and are listed below. Squirrel White is Tennessee’s leader for receiving yards (276) entering Week 7.
Luther Burden III
School: Missouri
2023 receiving yards: 793
Malik Nabers
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 771
Xavier Legette
School: South Carolina
2023 receiving yards: 606
Brian Thomas Jr.
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 603
Will Sheppard
School: Vanderbilt
2023 receiving yards: 443
