2023 SEC receiving yard leaders after Week 8
No. 20 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action on Saturday in Week 9.
The Vols will play Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN).
Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M (W, 20-13), UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama (L, 34-20), Kentucky and Missouri.
Following Week 8 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC receiving yard leaders and are listed below. Squirrel White is Tennessee’s leader for receiving yards (416) entering Week 9.
Malik Nabers
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 981
Luther Burden III
School: Missouri
2023 receiving yards: 905
Xavier Legette
School: South Carolina
2023 receiving yards: 736
Brian Thomas Jr.
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 732
Ricky Pearsall
School: Florida
2023 receiving yards: 619
