2023 SEC receiving yard leaders after Week 7
No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday in Week 8.
The Vols will play at No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) in Week 8.
Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M (W, 20-13), UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper
Following Week 7 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC receiving yard leaders and are listed below. Squirrel White is Tennessee’s leader for receiving yards (305) entering Week 8.
Malik Nabers
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 860
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
Luther Burden III
School: Missouri
2023 receiving yards: 808
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri football series through the years
Xavier Legette
School: South Carolina
2023 receiving yards: 716
PHOTOS: Tennessee-South Carolina football series through the years
Ricky Pearsall
School: Florida
2023 receiving yards: 619
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
Brian Thomas Jr.
School: LSU
2023 receiving yards: 610
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire