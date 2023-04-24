2023 SEC post-spring football power rankings

Tennessee concluded spring practices with its annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium on April 15.

58,473 were in attendance.

The White defeated the Orange, 17-14. JT Carver kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal with three minutes and six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 2023 season will be the third under head coach Josh Heupel for the Vols.

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule has games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

Following spring practices, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY released SEC football power rankings. Below are Myerberg’s post-spring power rankings along with ESPN FPI information released on April 18.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 15-0

FPI projected record: 11.7-1.2

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 63.1

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 19.1

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 11-2

FPI projected record: 11.1-1.6

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 62.1

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 20.4

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 11-2

FPI projected record: 8.2-3.9

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 2.5

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.2

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 10-4

FPI projected record: 9.6-2.6

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 23.7

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 4.1

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 5-7

FPI projected record: 7.5-4.5

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.4

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 8-5

FPI projected record: 7.6-4.4

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.9

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 7-6

FPI projected record: 7.2-4.9

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.1

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 7-6

FPI projected record: 6.8-5.2

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 8-5

FPI projected record: 5.5-6.5

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 9-4

FPI projected record: 6.3-5.7

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 6-7

FPI projected record: 6.8-5.2

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.2

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 5-7

FPI projected record: 5.8-6.2

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 6-7

FPI projected record: 6.0-6.0

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 5-7

FPI projected record: 4.0-8.0

FPI percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

FPI percentage chance to win national championship: 0.0

