2023 sec media days: When each team will take to the podium
Next week, each member of the Southeastern Conference will make their way to the Nashville Grand Hyatt for the 2023 SEC media days events. The four-day event will kick off on Monday, July 17, and will feature all 14 head coaches and three players per team representing their respective programs.
Media days signify the start of the college football season as fall camp generally gets underway just a couple of weeks following the event.
Below is a complete list of the 2023 SEC media days schedule including which day each team will take to the podium and who their player representatives will be in Nashville.
LSU Tigers, Monday, July 17
LSU’s player representatives:
Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior
Josh Williams, RB, Senior
Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior
Missouri Tigers, Monday, July 17
Missouri’s player representatives:
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior
Javon Foster, OL, Senior
Darius Robinson, DL, Senior
Texas A&M Aggies, Monday, July 17
Texas A&M’s player representatives:
Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior
McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior
Ainias Smith, WR, Senior
Auburn Tigers, Tuesday, July 18
Auburn’s player representatives:
Luke Deal, TE, Senior
Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
Georgia Bulldogs, Tuesday, July 18
Georgia’s player representatives:
Brock Bowers, TE, Junior
Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior
Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tuesday, July 18
Mississippi State’s player representatives:
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior
Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior
Will Rogers, QB, Senior
Vanderbilt Commodores, Tuesday, July 18
Vanderbilt’s player representatives:
Ethan Barr, LB, Senior
Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior
Will Sheppard, WR, Senior
Alabama Crimson Tide, Wednesday, July 19
Alabama’s player representatives:
JC Latham
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Dallas Turner
Arkansas Razorbacks, Wednesday, July 19
Arkansas’s player representatives:
Landon Jackson, DE, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior
Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior
Florida Gators, Wednesday, July 19
Florida’s player representatives:
Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior
Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior
Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior
Kentucky Wildcats, Wednesday, July 19
Kentucky’s player representatives:
Eli Cox, OL, Senior
Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior
J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior
Ole Miss Rebels, Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss’ player representatives:
Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore
Deantre Prince, CB, Senior
South Carolina Gamecocks, Thursday, July 20
South Carolina’s player representatives:
Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior
Kai Kroeger, P, Senior
Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior
Tennessee Volunteers, Thursday, July 20
Tennessee’s player representatives:
Joe Milton III, QB, Senior
Omari Thomas, DL, Senior
Jacob Warren, TE, Senior
