2023 sec media days: When each team will take to the podium

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

Next week, each member of the Southeastern Conference will make their way to the Nashville Grand Hyatt for the 2023 SEC media days events. The four-day event will kick off on Monday, July 17, and will feature all 14 head coaches and three players per team representing their respective programs.

Media days signify the start of the college football season as fall camp generally gets underway just a couple of weeks following the event.

Below is a complete list of the 2023 SEC media days schedule including which day each team will take to the podium and who their player representatives will be in Nashville.

LSU Tigers, Monday, July 17

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
LSU’s player representatives:

  • Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

  • Josh Williams, RB, Senior

  • Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

Missouri Tigers, Monday, July 17

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri’s player representatives:

  • Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

  • Javon Foster, OL, Senior

  • Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

Texas A&M Aggies, Monday, July 17

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M’s player representatives:

  • Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

  • McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

  • Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

Auburn Tigers, Tuesday, July 18

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Auburn’s player representatives:

  • Luke Deal, TE, Senior

  • Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

  • Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

Georgia Bulldogs, Tuesday, July 18

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia’s player representatives:

  • Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

  • Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

  • Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tuesday, July 18

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State’s player representatives:

  • Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

  • Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior

  • Will Rogers, QB, Senior

Vanderbilt Commodores, Tuesday, July 18

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt’s player representatives:

  • Ethan Barr, LB, Senior

  • Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior

  • Will Sheppard, WR, Senior

Alabama Crimson Tide, Wednesday, July 19

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Alabama’s player representatives:

  • JC Latham

  • Kool-Aid McKinstry

  • Dallas Turner

Arkansas Razorbacks, Wednesday, July 19

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Arkansas’s player representatives:

  • Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

  • KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

  • Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

Florida Gators, Wednesday, July 19

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
Florida’s player representatives:

  • Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior

  • Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior

  • Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior

Kentucky Wildcats, Wednesday, July 19

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky’s player representatives:

  • Eli Cox, OL, Senior

  • Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

  • J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

Ole Miss Rebels, Thursday, July 20

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images
Ole Miss’ player representatives:

  • Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

  • Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

  • Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

South Carolina Gamecocks, Thursday, July 20

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina’s player representatives:

  • Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

  • Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

  • Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

Tennessee Volunteers, Thursday, July 20

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee’s player representatives:

  • Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

  • Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

  • Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

