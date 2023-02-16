2023 SEC media days schedule set
The annual Southeastern Conference media days are scheduled for July 17-20 in Nashville, Tenn., the conference announced on Thursday.
Kirby Smart and the league’s coaches will take the podium to preview the 2023 season.
Player representatives, television schedule and time rotation information will be released at a later date.
Last season, Smart and the Bulldogs brought quarterback Stetson Bennett, linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran.
You can find the head coaches’ appearance schedule below:
Monday, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel