2023 SEC media days schedule, speakers

The 2023 SEC media days event is July 17-20. SEC media days will be held at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The conference has now four consecutive national championships in football and is showing no signs of slowing down. This will be the final season with the SEC in its current format. Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024.

What is the schedule for SEC media days? When are Georgia Bulldog players and Kirby Smart speaking at the event?

July 17

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will kick off the media event shortly after noon (ET).

LSU (1:30 p.m.) Head coach Brian Kelly joins star quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and running back Josh Williams to discuss the Tigers.

Texas A&M (2:45 p.m.) Head coach Jimbo Fisher, defensive lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, and receiver Ainias Smith will talk about the Aggies.

Missouri (3:45 p.m.) Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine defensive lineman Darius Robinson, and offensive lineman Javon Foster will talk about Missouri football.

July 18

Vanderbilt (10:05 a.m.) Head coach Clark Lea joins linebacker Ethan Barr, safety Jaylen Mahoney, and receiver Will Sheppard to talk Vandy football.

Georgia (11:30 a.m.) The back-to-back defending national champions will be represented by Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, tight end Brock Bowers, and center Sedrick Van Pran.

Auburn (2 p.m.) New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze joins tight end Luke Deal, lineman Kameron Stutts, and linebacker Elijah McAllister.

Mississippi State (3:25 p.m.) First year head coach Zach Arnett and quarterback Will Rogers will talk about the Bulldogs along with defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and running back Jo’quavious Marks.

July 19

Alabama (10:00 a.m.) Head coach Nick Saban joins offensive lineman JC Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and edge rusher Dallas Turner to talk about the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas (11:30 a.m.) Head coach Sam Pittman talks Razorback football with| pass rusher Landon Jackson, quarterback KJ Jefferson, and star running back Raheim Sanders.

Florida (2:00 p.m.) Second-year head coach Billy Napier offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will talk Florida football.

Kentucky (3:20 p.m.) Coach Mark Stoops, offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, and linebacker J.J. Weaver will speak about the Wildcats.

July 20

Ole Miss (10:05 a.m.) Coach Lane Kiffin, pass rusher Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince will talk Ole Miss football.

South Carolina (11:30 a.m.) Coach Shane Beamer, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, punter Kai Kroeger, and quarterback Spencer Rattler will talk the Gamecocks.

Tennessee (1 p.m.) Coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive lineman Omari Thomas, and tight end Jacob Warren will talk Volunteers football.

