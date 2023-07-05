2023 SEC football returning rushing yard leaders

The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week 0.

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (noon EDT, ABC).

Josh Heupel enters his third season as the Vols’ head coach in 2023. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record over his first two seasons at Tennessee.

Tennessee football: A look at 2023 post-spring game-by-game predictions

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee football’s highest-graded returning offensive players in 2023

The Vols are projected to return running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright in 2023. Small and Wright combined for 1,609 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns last season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Vols Wire looks at returning rushing yard leaders in the Southeastern Conference.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

School: Ole Miss

2022 rushing yards: 1,567

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Ole Miss football series through the years

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

School: Arkansas

2022 rushing yards: 1,443

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-2

Advertisement

Weight: 237 pounds

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

School: Auburn (transferred from USF)

2022 rushing yards: 1,186

Class: Junior

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 170 pounds

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Ray Davis

School: Kentucky (transferred from Vanderbilt)

2022 rushing yards: 1,042

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 216 pounds

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky football series through the years

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

School: LSU

2022 rushing yards: 885

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Jaylen Wright

School: Tennessee

2022 rushing yards: 875

Class: Junior

Advertisement

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

School: Florida

2022 rushing yards: 841

Class: Junior

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 218 pounds

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Daijun Edwards

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

School: Georgia

2022 rushing yards: 771

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 201 pounds

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Cody Schrader

School: Missouri

2022 rushing yards: 745

Class: Graduate student

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 214 pounds

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri football series through the years

Jabari Small

School: Tennessee

2022 rushing yards: 734

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 213 pounds

Advertisement

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years

School: Florida

2022 rushing yards: 719

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 207 pounds

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire