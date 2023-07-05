2023 SEC football returning rushing yard leaders
The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week 0.
Tennessee will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (noon EDT, ABC).
Josh Heupel enters his third season as the Vols’ head coach in 2023. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record over his first two seasons at Tennessee.
The Vols are projected to return running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright in 2023. Small and Wright combined for 1,609 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns last season.
Ahead of the 2023 season, Vols Wire looks at returning rushing yard leaders in the Southeastern Conference.
Quinshon Judkins
School: Ole Miss
2022 rushing yards: 1,567
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Raheim Sanders
School: Arkansas
2022 rushing yards: 1,443
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 237 pounds
Brian Battie
School: Auburn (transferred from USF)
2022 rushing yards: 1,186
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 170 pounds
Ray Davis
School: Kentucky (transferred from Vanderbilt)
2022 rushing yards: 1,042
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 216 pounds
Jayden Daniels
School: LSU
2022 rushing yards: 885
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Jaylen Wright
School: Tennessee
2022 rushing yards: 875
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Montrell Johnson Jr.
School: Florida
2022 rushing yards: 841
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 218 pounds
Daijun Edwards
School: Georgia
2022 rushing yards: 771
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 201 pounds
Cody Schrader
School: Missouri
2022 rushing yards: 745
Class: Graduate student
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 214 pounds
Jabari Small
School: Tennessee
2022 rushing yards: 734
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 213 pounds
Trevor Etienne
School: Florida
2022 rushing yards: 719
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 207 pounds
