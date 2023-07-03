2023 SEC football: Percentage chances for every team to win division
The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week 0.
Vanderbilt will kick off play for Southeastern Conference teams in Week 0. The Commodores will host Hawaii on Aug. 26 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).
The 2023 season will be the last for the SEC with divisional play. The SEC will not field divisions when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024.
Ahead of the 2023 season, ESPN’s Football Power Index released percentage chances for every SEC school to win their divisions.
Percentage chances for every SEC school to win the East and West divisions are listed below.
SEC East: Georgia
Percentage chance to win division: 89.5
Projected 2023 W-L record: 11.7-1.2
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 63.1
2022 record: 15-0
SEC East: Tennessee
Percentage chance to win division: 5.4
Projected 2023 W-L record: 8.2-3.9
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 2.5
2022 record: 11-2
SEC East: Florida
Percentage chance to win division: 3.0
Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.2
2022 record: 6-7
SEC East: Kentucky
Percentage chance to win division: 1.3
Projected W-L record: 7.2-4.9
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.1
2022 record: 7-6
SEC East: Missouri
Percentage chance to win division: 0.5
Projected W-L record: 6.0-6.0
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 6-7
SEC East: South Carolina
Percentage chance to win division: 0.3
Projected W-L record: 5.5-6.5
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 8-5
SEC East: Vanderbilt
Percentage chance to win division: 0.0
Projected W-L record: 4.0-8.0
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 5-7
SEC West: Alabama
Percentage chance to win division: 74.3
Projected W-L record: 11.1-1.6
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 62.1
2022 record: 11-2
SEC West: LSU
Percentage chance to win division: 20.4
Projected W-L record: 9.6-2.6
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 23.7
2022 record: 10-4
SEC West: Texas A&M
Percentage chance to win division: 2.3
Projected W-L record: 7.5-4.5
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.4
2022 record: 5-7
SEC West: Ole Miss
Percentage chance to win division: 2.0
Projected W-L record: 7.6-4.4
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.9
2022 record: 8-5
SEC West: Arkansas
Percentage chance to win division: 0.5
Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 7-6
SEC West: Mississippi State
Percentage chance to win division: 0.4
Projected W-L record: 6.3-5.7
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 9-4
SEC West: Auburn
Percentage chance to win division: 0.2
Projected W-L record: 5.8-6.2
Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0
2022 record: 5-7
