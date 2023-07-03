2023 SEC football: Percentage chances for every team to win division

The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week 0.

Vanderbilt will kick off play for Southeastern Conference teams in Week 0. The Commodores will host Hawaii on Aug. 26 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

The 2023 season will be the last for the SEC with divisional play. The SEC will not field divisions when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024.

Ahead of the 2023 season, ESPN’s Football Power Index released percentage chances for every SEC school to win their divisions.

Percentage chances for every SEC school to win the East and West divisions are listed below.

SEC East: Georgia

Percentage chance to win division: 89.5

Projected 2023 W-L record: 11.7-1.2

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 63.1

2022 record: 15-0

SEC East: Tennessee

Percentage chance to win division: 5.4

Projected 2023 W-L record: 8.2-3.9

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 2.5

2022 record: 11-2

SEC East: Florida

Percentage chance to win division: 3.0

Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.2

2022 record: 6-7

SEC East: Kentucky

Percentage chance to win division: 1.3

Projected W-L record: 7.2-4.9

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.1

2022 record: 7-6

SEC East: Missouri

Percentage chance to win division: 0.5

Projected W-L record: 6.0-6.0

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 6-7

SEC East: South Carolina

Percentage chance to win division: 0.3

Projected W-L record: 5.5-6.5

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 8-5

SEC East: Vanderbilt

Percentage chance to win division: 0.0

Projected W-L record: 4.0-8.0

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 5-7

SEC West: Alabama

Percentage chance to win division: 74.3

Projected W-L record: 11.1-1.6

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 62.1

2022 record: 11-2

SEC West: LSU

Percentage chance to win division: 20.4

Projected W-L record: 9.6-2.6

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 23.7

2022 record: 10-4

SEC West: Texas A&M

Percentage chance to win division: 2.3

Projected W-L record: 7.5-4.5

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.4

2022 record: 5-7

SEC West: Ole Miss

Percentage chance to win division: 2.0

Projected W-L record: 7.6-4.4

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.9

2022 record: 8-5

SEC West: Arkansas

Percentage chance to win division: 0.5

Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 7-6

SEC West: Mississippi State

Percentage chance to win division: 0.4

Projected W-L record: 6.3-5.7

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 9-4

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Mississippi State football series through the years

SEC West: Auburn

Percentage chance to win division: 0.2

Projected W-L record: 5.8-6.2

Percentage chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0

2022 record: 5-7

