2023 SEC football media days schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for football media days ahead of the 2023 season.
SEC media days presented by Regions will take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.
2023 will mark the first time SEC media days will be held in Nashville. It also marks the third time for the event to take place outside of the Birmingham, Alabama metro area. Atlanta, Georgia hosted SEC media days in 2018 and 2022.
SEC Network will televise four-day coverage of media days from Nashville.
PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years
Below is a schedule for SEC head coaches and when they will take part in media days.
July 17
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
July 18
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
July 19
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
July 20
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel