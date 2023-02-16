2023 SEC football media days schedule announced

The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for football media days ahead of the 2023 season.

SEC media days presented by Regions will take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

2023 will mark the first time SEC media days will be held in Nashville. It also marks the third time for the event to take place outside of the Birmingham, Alabama metro area. Atlanta, Georgia hosted SEC media days in 2018 and 2022.

SEC Network will televise four-day coverage of media days from Nashville.

PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years

Below is a schedule for SEC head coaches and when they will take part in media days.

July 17

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

July 18

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

July 19

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

July 20

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire