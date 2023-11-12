2023 SEC championship football matchup set

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in dominant fashion, but the Dawgs had already clinched a berth in the SEC championship thanks to Missouri’s 36-7 win over Tennessee.

Georgia will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta, Georgia, in the SEC championship game. Alabama toppled Kentucky 49-21 on the road in Week 11 to clinch the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 with their only loss of the season coming to the Texas Longhorns.

The 2023 SEC championship game will be played on Dec. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The SEC title game will be televised on CBS.

Georgia is 10-0 and could be undefeated entering the SEC championship if the Dawgs can win at Tennessee and at Georgia Tech. The winner of the SEC championship will probably make the College Football Playoff.

Both Georgia and Alabama are peaking late in the season. The 2023 SEC championship should be a good matchup. The Bulldogs last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC championship. However, Georgia got revenge on the Crimson Tide in the national championship two games later during the 2021 college football season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire