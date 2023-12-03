2023 SEC Bowl Season: Breaking down every conference postseason matchup

On Sunday morning, the college football world was on pins and needles as everyone awaited the decision of the College Football Playoff committee. About 15 minutes after 11 a.m. CT, Everyone found out that 13-0 ACC champion Florida State was left out of the CFP and the 12-1 Alabama Crimson Tide would take their place.

As I type this, there is still outrage about the decision, and it is justified. How do you go 13-0 and miss out on the playoffs as a Power 5 school? It’s unprecedented. The decision ultimately came down to the fact that Jordan Travis was hurt.

In the wake of that ruling, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles found out they would play in the Orange Bowl against the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs. What a matchup. Two teams that believe they should have been in the CFP will face each other with a point to prove to the committee.

The ‘Noles will be using their second-string quarterback to try and beat a Georgia team that just won back-to-back national championships and a team that had won 29 straight games heading into Saturday’s SEC championship game against Alabama.

As for the Tide, they will get a shot at Jim Harbaugh and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. It will be Alabama’s first trip to Pasadena since defeating Texas for the 2009 national championship. How fitting it is that the Tide could win this game and get a rematch with Texas for the 2023 national championship?

Only time will tell, but here’s a breakdown of each conference bowl matchup this postseason in the meantime.

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): Texas A&M vs No. 18 Oklahoma State

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (7-5) will take on the Big 12 runner-up No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-4) in the Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas. I am interested to see how A&M will look in this game with a new coach and with so many players possibly entering the transfer portal. Oklahoma State is coming off of getting embarrassed by Texas in the Big 12 championship game so it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Gator Bowl (Dec. 29): Kentucky vs No. 23 Clemson

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) will take on the No. 23 Clemson Tigers (8-4) in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. For the second year in a row, the Tigers face an SEC team in a bowl game. Last season it was Tennessee and it did not end well for Clemson. This year it is Kentucky. The only common opponent for the two teams was South Carolina. Clemson beat the Gamecocks while Kentucky lost to them by a field goal.

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29): No. 9 Missouri vs No. 7 Ohio State

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Drinkwitz and the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (10-2) get a New Year’s 6 Bowl as they play in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1). The Buckeyes’ only loss of the season came at the hands of the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in a heated rivalry game and Missouri’s only losses came to No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Ole Miss. This will be a fun game to watch. I believe both teams enter this game wanting to make a statement for 2024.

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30): Auburn vs Maryland

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

In his first year as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Hugh Freeze takes the (6-6) Tigers to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on Taulia Tagovailoa and the (7-5) Maryland Terrapins. Will Auburn’s defense hold strong enough to beat the Terrapins?

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 10 Penn State

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) will take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) in Atlanta in what shapes up to be an awesome football game. A Big Ten vs. SEC slugfest for all of the bragging rights. I can’t wait to watch this one.

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): No. 6 Georgia vs No. 5 Florida State

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After the College Football Playoff rankings were officially released, this may be the spiciest matchup in all of bowl season. This is a matchup of two teams that both believe they should have been in the CFP. Georgia was the No. 1 team in the country and riding a 29-game winning streak and back-to-back national titles before Alabama ended that streak on Saturday night. After the loss to Alabama, Georgia dropped from No. 1 to No. 6.

As for Florida State, the Seminoles finished the season 13-0 and as champions of the ACC. They ran the table even though they lost their star quarterback, Jordan Travis, to an injury. The Noles became the first undefeated conference champion to be snubbed from the College Football Playoffs.

This is another game where both teams enter with something to prove. The Seminoles want to prove that the committee made the wrong decision by leaving them out. The Dawgs want to prove that they are still one of the best teams in the country.

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 1): No. 13 LSU vs Wisconsin

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The (9-3) No. 13 LSU Tigers are headed back to the state of Florida for a bowl game against a BIG 10 opponent. This time, it’s the (7-5) Wisconsin Badgers. The Tigers played Purdue in Orlando and now they are getting Wisconsin in Tampa. All things considered, this game could end like last year’s game. I don’t know if the Tigers will score 63, but I believe they won’t have any issues winning.

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): No. 21 Tennessee vs No. 16 Iowa

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Another Big Ten vs. SEC matchup as the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (8-4) take on the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. I have no clue how Iowa won 10 games. They may have one of the worst offenses that I have watched this year. I am going to place Tennessee in the same boat as LSU for this game. I think they win and I think it won’t be close.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): No. 4 Alabama vs No. 1 Michigan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Now for the biggest game of them all. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are taking on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It will be the first time that Alabama has played in Pasadena since they beat Texas for the 2009 national championship. How fitting it is that the Tide could win this game and play Texas for the national championship again this year. Jim Harbaugh has other plans. Harbaugh is bringing in an undefeated Wolverines team that has not been challenged much this season. The winner of this game will take on the winner of No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas for the national championship.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire