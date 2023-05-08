2023 SEC baseball standings after Week 12

The 2023 college baseball season started on Feb. 17.

Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on May 20.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

NCAA regionals will be contested June 2-5, while NCAA super regionals will be held June 9-12.

The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.

Tennessee enters Week 13 with eight games remaining in the regular-season, including five home contests.

Below are SEC standings after Week 12.

SEC East 1: Vanderbilt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 34-13 (17-7 SEC)

Games back: —

Home: 23-5

Road: 7-6

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

SEC East 2: Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Florida’s 2023 record: 37-12 (15-9 SEC)

Games back: 2

Home: 27-6

Road: 9-6

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

SEC East 3: South Carolina

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 36-11 (14-9 SEC)

Games back: 2.5

Home: 25-3

Road: 9-8

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

SEC East 4: Kentucky

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 33-13 (14-10 SEC)

Games back: 3

Home: 23-4

Road: 10-9

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

SEC East 5: Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 32-16 (12-12 SEC)

Games back: 5

Home: 29-4

Road: 2-11

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

SEC East 6: Georgia

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia’s 2023 record: 27-21 (10-14 SEC)

Games back: 7

Home: 18-11

Road: 7-9

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

SEC East 7: Missouri

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Missouri’s 2023 record: 27-20 (7-17 SEC)

Games back: 10

Home: 16-7

Road: 7-12

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

SEC West 1: Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 36-12 (17-7 SEC)

Games back: —

Home: 28-3

Road: 6-7

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

SEC West 2: LSU

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

LSU’s 2023 record: 37-10 (16-7 SEC)

Games back: 0.5

Home: 25-5

Road: 10-4

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

SEC West 3 (T): Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network

Alabama’s 2023 record: 32-16 (11-13 SEC)

Games back: 6

Home: 24-8

Road: 7-8

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

SEC West 3 (T): Auburn

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2023 record: 27-19-1 (11-13 SEC)

Games back: 6

Home: 20-9-1

Road: 5-10

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

SEC West 3 (T): Texas A&M

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 28-20 (11-13 SEC)

Games back: 6

Home: 20-11

Road: 6-8

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

SEC West 6 (T): Mississippi State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 24-23 (6-18 SEC)

Games back: 11

Home: 15-12

Road: 4-9

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

SEC West 6 (T): Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 25-23 (6-18 SEC)

Games back: 11

Home: 17-12

Road: 6-10

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

