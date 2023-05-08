2023 SEC baseball standings after Week 12
The 2023 college baseball season started on Feb. 17.
Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on May 20.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
NCAA regionals will be contested June 2-5, while NCAA super regionals will be held June 9-12.
The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.
Tennessee enters Week 13 with eight games remaining in the regular-season, including five home contests.
Below are SEC standings after Week 12.
SEC East 1: Vanderbilt
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 34-13 (17-7 SEC)
Games back: —
Home: 23-5
Road: 7-6
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
SEC East 2: Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Florida’s 2023 record: 37-12 (15-9 SEC)
Games back: 2
Home: 27-6
Road: 9-6
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
SEC East 3: South Carolina
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 36-11 (14-9 SEC)
Games back: 2.5
Home: 25-3
Road: 9-8
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
SEC East 4: Kentucky
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 33-13 (14-10 SEC)
Games back: 3
Home: 23-4
Road: 10-9
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
SEC East 5: Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 32-16 (12-12 SEC)
Games back: 5
Home: 29-4
Road: 2-11
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
SEC East 6: Georgia
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Georgia’s 2023 record: 27-21 (10-14 SEC)
Games back: 7
Home: 18-11
Road: 7-9
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
SEC East 7: Missouri
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Missouri’s 2023 record: 27-20 (7-17 SEC)
Games back: 10
Home: 16-7
Road: 7-12
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
SEC West 1: Arkansas
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 36-12 (17-7 SEC)
Games back: —
Home: 28-3
Road: 6-7
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
SEC West 2: LSU
Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
LSU’s 2023 record: 37-10 (16-7 SEC)
Games back: 0.5
Home: 25-5
Road: 10-4
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
SEC West 3 (T): Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network
Alabama’s 2023 record: 32-16 (11-13 SEC)
Games back: 6
Home: 24-8
Road: 7-8
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
SEC West 3 (T): Auburn
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn’s 2023 record: 27-19-1 (11-13 SEC)
Games back: 6
Home: 20-9-1
Road: 5-10
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
SEC West 3 (T): Texas A&M
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 28-20 (11-13 SEC)
Games back: 6
Home: 20-11
Road: 6-8
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
SEC West 6 (T): Mississippi State
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 24-23 (6-18 SEC)
Games back: 11
Home: 15-12
Road: 4-9
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
SEC West 6 (T): Ole Miss
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 25-23 (6-18 SEC)
Games back: 11
Home: 17-12
Road: 6-10
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23