2023 SEC baseball standings after Week 11
The 2023 college baseball season started on Feb. 17.
Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on May 20.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
NCAA regionals will be contested June 2-5, while NCAA super regionals will be held June 9-12.
The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.
2023 SEC baseball power rankings after Week 11
Week 11 concluded in the SEC on Sunday.
Tennessee completed a series sweep versus Mississippi State in Week 11. The Vols won a 13-2 run-rule decision in the series finale on Saturday.
Tennessee won, 8-7, in the series opener on Thursday. Griffin Merritt hit a walk-off home run for the Vols.
Tennessee was victorious, 12-8, in game No. 2 on Friday.
Below are SEC standings after Week 11.
SEC East 1: Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 32-11 (16-5 SEC)
Games back: —
Home: 22-5
Road: 6-4
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
SEC East 2: South Carolina
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 35-8 (14-6 SEC)
Games back: 1.5
Home: 25-3
Road: 8-5
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
SEC East 3: Florida
Florida’s 2023 record: 35-10 (14-7 SEC)
Games back: 2
Home: 27-6
Road: 8-4
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
SEC East 4 (T): Kentucky
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 30-13 (11-10 SEC)
Games back: 5
Home: 20-4
Road: 10-9
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
SEC East 4 (T): Tennessee
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 30-14 (11-10 SEC)
Games back: 5
Home: 28-4
Road: 1-9
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
SEC East 6: Georgia
Georgia’s 2023 record: 24-20 (8-13 SEC)
Games back: 8
Home: 15-10
Road: 7-9
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
SEC East 7: Missouri
Missouri’s 2023 record: 24-19 (5-16 SEC)
Games back: 11
Home: 13-6
Road: 7-12
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
SEC West 1: LSU
LSU’s 2023 record: 35-8 (15-5 SEC)
Games back: —
Home: 25-5
Road: 8-2
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
SEC West 2: Arkansas
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 33-11 (14-7 SEC)
Games back: 1.5
Home: 28-3
Road: 3-7
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
SEC West 3 (T): Alabama
Alabama’s 2023 record: 30-15 (9-12 SEC)
Games back: 6.5
Home: 22-7
Road: 7-8
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
SEC West 3 (T): Auburn
Auburn’s 2023 record: 25-18-1 (9-12 SEC)
Games back: 6.5
Home: 18-8-1
Road: 5-10
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
SEC West 3 (T): Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 25-19 (9-12 SEC)
Games back: 6.5
Home: 17-10
Road: 6-8
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
SEC West 6: Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 24-20 (6-15 SEC)
Games back: 9.5
Home: 15-9
Road: 4-9
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
SEC Weest 7: Ole Miss
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 23-21 (5-16 SEC)
Games back: 10.5
Home: 16-12
Road: 5-8
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23