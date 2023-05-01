2023 SEC baseball standings after Week 11

The 2023 college baseball season started on Feb. 17.

Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on May 20.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

NCAA regionals will be contested June 2-5, while NCAA super regionals will be held June 9-12.

The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.

2023 SEC baseball power rankings after Week 11

Week 11 concluded in the SEC on Sunday.

Tennessee completed a series sweep versus Mississippi State in Week 11. The Vols won a 13-2 run-rule decision in the series finale on Saturday.

Tennessee won, 8-7, in the series opener on Thursday. Griffin Merritt hit a walk-off home run for the Vols.

Tennessee was victorious, 12-8, in game No. 2 on Friday.

Below are SEC standings after Week 11.

SEC East 1: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 32-11 (16-5 SEC)

Games back: —

Home: 22-5

Road: 6-4

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

SEC East 2: South Carolina

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 35-8 (14-6 SEC)

Games back: 1.5

Home: 25-3

Road: 8-5

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

SEC East 3: Florida

Florida’s 2023 record: 35-10 (14-7 SEC)

Games back: 2

Home: 27-6

Road: 8-4

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

SEC East 4 (T): Kentucky

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 30-13 (11-10 SEC)

Games back: 5

Home: 20-4

Road: 10-9

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

SEC East 4 (T): Tennessee

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 30-14 (11-10 SEC)

Games back: 5

Home: 28-4

Road: 1-9

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

SEC East 6: Georgia

Georgia’s 2023 record: 24-20 (8-13 SEC)

Games back: 8

Home: 15-10

Road: 7-9

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

SEC East 7: Missouri

Missouri’s 2023 record: 24-19 (5-16 SEC)

Games back: 11

Home: 13-6

Road: 7-12

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

SEC West 1: LSU

LSU’s 2023 record: 35-8 (15-5 SEC)

Games back: —

Home: 25-5

Road: 8-2

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

SEC West 2: Arkansas

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 33-11 (14-7 SEC)

Games back: 1.5

Home: 28-3

Road: 3-7

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

SEC West 3 (T): Alabama

Alabama’s 2023 record: 30-15 (9-12 SEC)

Games back: 6.5

Home: 22-7

Road: 7-8

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

SEC West 3 (T): Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 record: 25-18-1 (9-12 SEC)

Games back: 6.5

Home: 18-8-1

Road: 5-10

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

SEC West 3 (T): Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 25-19 (9-12 SEC)

Games back: 6.5

Home: 17-10

Road: 6-8

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

SEC West 6: Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 24-20 (6-15 SEC)

Games back: 9.5

Home: 15-9

Road: 4-9

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

SEC Weest 7: Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 23-21 (5-16 SEC)

Games back: 10.5

Home: 16-12

Road: 5-8

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

