2023 SEC baseball power rankings after April 2 games

The third weekend during Southeastern Conference play has concluded.

No. 1 LSU (24-4, 6-3 SEC) won a three-game series versus No. 9 Tennessee (21-8, 4-5 SEC), 2-1, Thursday-Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Vols will next host No. 3 Florida (24-5, 7-2 SEC), Thursday-Saturday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch Thursday is slated for 8 p.m. EDT (ESPNU). Game No. 2 Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network), while the series finale on Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Following Sunday’s Southeastern Conference games, Vols Wire looks at updated power rankings. SEC baseball power rankings after April 2 games are listed below.

Kentucky

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 25-3 (8-1 SEC)

RPI: 1

Home: 17-1

Road: 8-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU’s 2023 record: 24-4 (6-3 SEC)

RPI: 4

Home: 19-2

Road: 3-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Arkansas

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 23-5 (6-3 SEC)

RPI: 3

Home: 20-2

Road: 1-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 23-5 (9-0 SEC)

RPI: 9

Home: 15-3

Road: 4-0

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

South Carolina

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 26-3 (8-1 SEC)

RPI: 5

Home: 18-0

Road: 7-3

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Florida

Florida’s 2023 record: 24-5 (7-2 SEC)

RPI: 12

Home: 18-5

Road: 6-0

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Missouri

Missouri’s 2023 record: 19-9 (3-6 SEC)

RPI: 23

Home: 11-1

Road: 4-7

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 21-8 (4-5 SEC)

RPI: 20

Home:19-1

Road: 1-6

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 record: 18-9-1 (3-6 SEC)

RPI: 26

Home: 14-4-1

Road: 2-5

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Alabama

Alabama’s 2023 record: 21-8 (3-6 SEC)

RPI: 21

Home: 16-4

Road: 4-4

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 17-11 (3-6 SEC)

RPI: 46

Home: 13-7

Road: 2-3

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 16-13 (1-8 SEC)

RPI: 42

Home: 12-8

Road: 0-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

Georgia

Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-13 (1-8 SEC)

RPI: 52

Home: 10-7

Road: 3-5

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 16-11 (1-8 SEC)

RPI: 50

Home: 12-5

Road: 2-6

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

