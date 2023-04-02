2023 SEC baseball power rankings after April 2 games
The third weekend during Southeastern Conference play has concluded.
No. 1 LSU (24-4, 6-3 SEC) won a three-game series versus No. 9 Tennessee (21-8, 4-5 SEC), 2-1, Thursday-Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Vols will next host No. 3 Florida (24-5, 7-2 SEC), Thursday-Saturday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
First pitch Thursday is slated for 8 p.m. EDT (ESPNU). Game No. 2 Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network), while the series finale on Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).
Following Sunday’s Southeastern Conference games, Vols Wire looks at updated power rankings. SEC baseball power rankings after April 2 games are listed below.
Kentucky
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 25-3 (8-1 SEC)
RPI: 1
Home: 17-1
Road: 8-2
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
LSU
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
LSU’s 2023 record: 24-4 (6-3 SEC)
RPI: 4
Home: 19-2
Road: 3-1
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
Arkansas
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 23-5 (6-3 SEC)
RPI: 3
Home: 20-2
Road: 1-2
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
Vanderbilt
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 23-5 (9-0 SEC)
RPI: 9
Home: 15-3
Road: 4-0
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
South Carolina
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 26-3 (8-1 SEC)
RPI: 5
Home: 18-0
Road: 7-3
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Florida
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Florida’s 2023 record: 24-5 (7-2 SEC)
RPI: 12
Home: 18-5
Road: 6-0
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
Missouri
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Missouri’s 2023 record: 19-9 (3-6 SEC)
RPI: 23
Home: 11-1
Road: 4-7
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 21-8 (4-5 SEC)
RPI: 20
Home:19-1
Road: 1-6
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
Auburn
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn’s 2023 record: 18-9-1 (3-6 SEC)
RPI: 26
Home: 14-4-1
Road: 2-5
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama’s 2023 record: 21-8 (3-6 SEC)
RPI: 21
Home: 16-4
Road: 4-4
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
Texas A&M
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 17-11 (3-6 SEC)
RPI: 46
Home: 13-7
Road: 2-3
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
Mississippi State
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 16-13 (1-8 SEC)
RPI: 42
Home: 12-8
Road: 0-3
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
Georgia
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-13 (1-8 SEC)
RPI: 52
Home: 10-7
Road: 3-5
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
Ole Miss
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 16-11 (1-8 SEC)
RPI: 50
Home: 12-5
Road: 2-6
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23