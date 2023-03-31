2023 SEC baseball power rankings after March 30 games
The third weekend of Southeastern Conference play started Thursday.
No. 1 LSU (29-3, 5-2 SEC) defeated No. 9 Tennessee (20-7, 3-4 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game series between the Vols and Tigers. Game No. 2 is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.
No. 8 South Carolina (25-2, 7-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (15-12, 0-7 SEC), 6-4, Thursday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi.
Following Thursday’s Southeastern Conference games, Vols Wire looks at updated power rankings based on RPI from the NCAA. SEC baseball power rankings after March 30 games are listed below.
Kentucky
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 22-3 (5-1 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC East
RPI: 1
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
South Carolina
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 25-2 (7-0 SEC)
SEC standings: First SEC East
RPI: 3
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Arkansas
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 21-4 (4-2 SEC)
SEC standings: Second SEC West
RPI: 4
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
LSU
Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
LSU’s 2023 record: 23-3 (5-2 SEC)
SEC standings: First SEC West
RPI: 6
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
Vanderbilt
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 20-5 (6-0 SEC)
SEC standings: Second SEC East
RPI: 9
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
Florida
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Florida’s 2023 record: 22-4 (5-1 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC East
RPI: 11
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
Missouri
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Missouri’s 2023 record: 19-6 (3-3 SEC)
SEC standings: Fifth SEC East
RPI: 28
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 20-7 (3-4 SEC)
SEC standings: Sixth SEC East
RPI: 30
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
Auburn
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn’s 2023 record: 17-7-1 (2-4 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC West
RPI: 34
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama’s 2023 record: 20-6 (2-4 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC West
RPI: 37
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
Georgia
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-10 (1-5 SEC)
SEC standings: 7th SEC East
RPI: 43
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
Texas A&M
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 15-10 (1-5 SEC)
SEC standings: Fifth SEC West
RPI: 51
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
Mississippi State
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 15-12 (0-7 SEC)
SEC standings: Seventh SEC West
RPI: 58
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
Ole Miss
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 15-9 (0-6 SEC)
SEC standings: Sixth SEC West
RPI: 60
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23