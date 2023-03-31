2023 SEC baseball power rankings after March 30 games

The third weekend of Southeastern Conference play started Thursday.

No. 1 LSU (29-3, 5-2 SEC) defeated No. 9 Tennessee (20-7, 3-4 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game series between the Vols and Tigers. Game No. 2 is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.

No. 8 South Carolina (25-2, 7-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (15-12, 0-7 SEC), 6-4, Thursday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi.

Following Thursday’s Southeastern Conference games, Vols Wire looks at updated power rankings based on RPI from the NCAA. SEC baseball power rankings after March 30 games are listed below.

Kentucky

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 22-3 (5-1 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC East

RPI: 1

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

South Carolina

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 25-2 (7-0 SEC)

SEC standings: First SEC East

RPI: 3

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 21-4 (4-2 SEC)

SEC standings: Second SEC West

RPI: 4

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

LSU

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

LSU’s 2023 record: 23-3 (5-2 SEC)

SEC standings: First SEC West

RPI: 6

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Vanderbilt

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 20-5 (6-0 SEC)

SEC standings: Second SEC East

RPI: 9

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

Florida

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Florida’s 2023 record: 22-4 (5-1 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC East

RPI: 11

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Missouri

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Missouri’s 2023 record: 19-6 (3-3 SEC)

SEC standings: Fifth SEC East

RPI: 28

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 20-7 (3-4 SEC)

SEC standings: Sixth SEC East

RPI: 30

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Auburn

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2023 record: 17-7-1 (2-4 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC West

RPI: 34

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama’s 2023 record: 20-6 (2-4 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC West

RPI: 37

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Georgia

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-10 (1-5 SEC)

SEC standings: 7th SEC East

RPI: 43

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Texas A&M

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 15-10 (1-5 SEC)

SEC standings: Fifth SEC West

RPI: 51

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Mississippi State

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 15-12 (0-7 SEC)

SEC standings: Seventh SEC West

RPI: 58

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 15-9 (0-6 SEC)

SEC standings: Sixth SEC West

RPI: 60

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

