2023 SEC baseball power rankings after March 26 games

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

The second weekend of Southeastern Conference play concluded March 26.

Tennessee (19-6, 3-3 SEC) defeated No. 18 Texas A&M (15-9, 1-5 SEC), 9-6, March 26 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee’s win on March 26 completed a three-game series sweep versus the Aggies.

The Vols defeated Texas A&M, 10-4, in the series opener. Tennessee won game No. 2, 8-7, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Following the second weekend during Southeastern Conference play in 2023, Vols Wire looks at power rankings based on RPI from the NCAA. SEC baseball power rankings are listed below.

Kentucky

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 21-3 (5-1 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC East

RPI: 1

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 20-4 (4-2 SEC)

SEC standings: T-1 SEC West

RPI: 3

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

LSU

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

LSU’s 2023 record: 21-3 (4-2 SEC)

SEC standings: T-1 SEC West

RPI: 4

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

South Carolina

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 23-2 (6-0 SEC)

SEC standings: T-1 SEC East

RPI: 5

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Vanderbilt

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 19-5 (6-0 SEC)

SEC standings: T-1 SEC East

RPI: 9

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

Florida

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Florida’s 2023 record: 22-4 (5-1 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC East

RPI: 13

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Auburn

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2023 record: 16-7-1 (2-4 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC West

RPI: 21

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Missouri

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Missouri’s 2023 record: 17-6 (3-3 SEC)

SEC standings: T-5 SEC East

RPI: 22

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 19-6 (3-3 SEC)

SEC standings: T-5 SEC East

RPI: 26

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Georgia

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-9 (1-5 SEC)

SEC standings: 7th SEC East

RPI: 32

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama’s 2023 record: 19-6 (2-4 SEC)

SEC standings: T-3 SEC West

RPI: 42

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Texas A&M

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 15-9 (1-5 SEC)

SEC standings: 5th SEC West

RPI: 46

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 15-9 (0-6 SEC)

SEC standings: T-6 SEC West

RPI: 63

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

Mississippi State

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 14-11 (0-6 SEC)

SEC standings: T-6 SEC West

RPI: 64

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

