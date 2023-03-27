2023 SEC baseball power rankings after March 26 games
The second weekend of Southeastern Conference play concluded March 26.
Tennessee (19-6, 3-3 SEC) defeated No. 18 Texas A&M (15-9, 1-5 SEC), 9-6, March 26 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee’s win on March 26 completed a three-game series sweep versus the Aggies.
The Vols defeated Texas A&M, 10-4, in the series opener. Tennessee won game No. 2, 8-7, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Following the second weekend during Southeastern Conference play in 2023, Vols Wire looks at power rankings based on RPI from the NCAA. SEC baseball power rankings are listed below.
Kentucky
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 21-3 (5-1 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC East
RPI: 1
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
Arkansas
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 20-4 (4-2 SEC)
SEC standings: T-1 SEC West
RPI: 3
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
LSU
LSU’s 2023 record: 21-3 (4-2 SEC)
SEC standings: T-1 SEC West
RPI: 4
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
South Carolina
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 23-2 (6-0 SEC)
SEC standings: T-1 SEC East
RPI: 5
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 19-5 (6-0 SEC)
SEC standings: T-1 SEC East
RPI: 9
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
Florida
Florida’s 2023 record: 22-4 (5-1 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC East
RPI: 13
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
Auburn
Auburn’s 2023 record: 16-7-1 (2-4 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC West
RPI: 21
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
Missouri
Missouri’s 2023 record: 17-6 (3-3 SEC)
SEC standings: T-5 SEC East
RPI: 22
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
Tennessee
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 19-6 (3-3 SEC)
SEC standings: T-5 SEC East
RPI: 26
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
Georgia
Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-9 (1-5 SEC)
SEC standings: 7th SEC East
RPI: 32
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
Alabama
Alabama’s 2023 record: 19-6 (2-4 SEC)
SEC standings: T-3 SEC West
RPI: 42
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 15-9 (1-5 SEC)
SEC standings: 5th SEC West
RPI: 46
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
Ole Miss
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 15-9 (0-6 SEC)
SEC standings: T-6 SEC West
RPI: 63
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23
Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 14-11 (0-6 SEC)
SEC standings: T-6 SEC West
RPI: 64
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30