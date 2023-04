2023 SEC baseball power rankings after March 31 games

The third weekend of Southeastern Conference play started Thursday.

No. 1 LSU (24-3, 6-2 SEC) clinched its Southeastern Conference series against No. 9 Tennessee (20-8, 3-5 SEC) with a 6-4 victory Friday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers won the series opener, 5-2, versus Tennessee on Thursday.

The series finale between Tennessee and LSU is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) on Saturday.

Following Friday’s Southeastern Conference games, Vols Wire looks at updated power rankings based on RPI. SEC baseball power rankings after March 31 games are listed below.

Kentucky

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 23-3 (6-1 SEC)

RPI: 1

Home: 15-1

Road: 8-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

LSU’s 2023 record: 24-3 (6-2 SEC)

RPI: 3

Home: 19-1

Road: 3-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 21-5 (4-3 SEC)

RPI: 4

Home: 18-2

Road: 1-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

South Carolina

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 25-3 (7-1 SEC)

RPI: 5

Home: 18-0

Road: 6-3

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Vanderbilt

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 21-5 (7-0 SEC)

RPI: 10

Home: 13-3

Road: 4-0

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

Florida

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Florida’s 2023 record: 22-5 (5-2 SEC)

RPI: 12

Home: 16-5

Road: 6-0

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Auburn

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2023 record: 18-7-1 (3-4 SEC)

RPI: 18

Home: 14-4-1

Road: 2-3

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama’s 2023 record: 21-6 (3-4 SEC)

RPI: 21

Home: 16-4

Road: 4-2

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Missouri

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Missouri’s 2023 record: 19-7 (3-4 SEC)

RPI: 25

Home: 11-1

Road: 4-5

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 20-8 (3-5 SEC)

RPI: 31

Home:19-1

Road: 0-6

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Georgia

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia’s 2023 record: 15-11 (1-6 SEC)

RPI: 42

Home: 10-7

Road: 3-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Texas A&M

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 16-10 (2-5 SEC)

RPI: 45

Home: 12-6

Road: 2-3

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Mississippi State

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 16-12 (1-7 SEC)

RPI: 50

Home: 12-7

Road: 0-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 15-10 (0-7 SEC)

RPI: 60

Home: 12-5

Road: 1-5

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

