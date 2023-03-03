2023 Seattle Seahawks Offseason Preview









It's hard to argue for any team other than Seattle giving us the most surprising season in 2022. After trading Russell Wilson in the offseason, it was seemingly obvious that the Seahawks were headed for a rebuild. Geno Smith, however, didn't get the message. He beat out Drew Lock for the starting gig before Week 1 and opened the season on a tear. Smith was dialed in and got the squad to 6-3. The Seahawks stumbled down the stretch but clung on to their playoff hopes with some help from the Lions in Week 18. They were ultimately dispatched by the 49ers in the Wild Card Round, though not before Smith had secured himself the Comeback Player of the Year award. Rookies Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen were also in the running for awards, though voters ultimately went elsewhere.

Key Offensive Stats

Points per game: 23.9 (9th)

EPA per play: 0.01 (12th)

Dropback EPA per play: 0.06 (11th)

Passing yards per game: 231.4 (11th)

Rush EPA per play: -0.07 (20th)

Rush yards per game: 120.1 (18th)

From start to finish, Geno was arguably the league's most accurate quarterback. His 5.7 completion percent over expected led the NFL by a wide margin. This also propelled him to a top-10 finish in adjusted yards per attempt. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both surpassed 1,000 yards. Both wideouts also ranked top-25 in yards per route run. Rashaad Penny went down with a broken fibula in Week 5 but was seamlessly replaced by Walker. The Michigan State alum and second-round pick topped 1,000 rushing yards with his third straight 100-yard game in Week 18.

Key Defensive Stats

Points per game: 23.6 (25th)

EPA per play: 0.03 (26th)

Dropback EPA per play: 0.05 (19th)

Passing yards per game: 211.5 (13th)

Rush EPA per play: 0.01 (26th)

Rush yards per game: 150.2 (30th)

Seattle's defense let the offense down often, giving up 30 or more points four times. They were also one of just three teams to give up 40 points twice during the regular season and no team other than Seattle gave up 40 points in the playoffs. The Seahawks' defense gave up big plays (one EPA or greater) at a top-10 rate on the ground and through the air. Rookie corner Tariq Woolen was a revelation, intercepting six passes and breaking up 16. Uchenna Nwosu, brought in as a free agent, also stepped up, tallying 9.5 sacks.

Story continues

2023 Offseason

The Seahawks have an extra pick in the first and second rounds because of the Wilson trade. They are also top-10 in cap space available, so they have more than enough ammunition to up the stakes for a stronger playoff run in 2023.

Team Needs

Quarterback

The Seahawks can solve this in one of two ways. They will either re-sign Geno or take a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick. General manager John Schneider said at the combine they have done their homework on the quarterback class, so it's not a given that Smith returns.

EDGE

Pro Football Focus graded the Seahawks' pass-rush as the 28th-best unit in the league. Bruce Irvin could be brought back to fill this hole in the short term, though the 36-year-old isn't likely to be playing for much longer.

Guard

Damien Lewis, the only interior lineman drafted by the Seahawks in the past three years, has been solid at left guard. Center Austin Blythe retired and right guard Gabe Jackson has struggled in recent years, possibly putting him on the chopping block.

Coaching Changes

Quarterbacks coach Dave Canales was hired as the Bucs' next offensive coordinator. Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson was hired to replace him in Seattle. Olson has spent 20 years in the NFL serving as a positions coach and offensive coordinator. Defensive assistant Sean Desai was also hired away. He will serve as the next defensive coordinator of the Eagles.

Outlook

The Seahawks have an awkward dilemma on their hands. The quarterback who defied the odds and led them to the playoffs has to get paid, but it's unclear if he has the upside to take a team to the Super Bowl. He ranked 12th in PFF passing grade and 14th in EPA per play. On the other hand, Seattle is loaded with cap space and draft picks to improve the talent around Geno. Regardless of what they should do, I see Smith staying on a multi-year deal as the most likely outcome. After he is signed, the Seahawks can focus on addressing their defense in order to put less on Geno's shoulders in 2023.