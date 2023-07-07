2023 Season Preview: Oklahoma Sooners welcome Cincinnati to the Big 12

In our next opponent preview, we look at the Cincinnati Bearcats. Cincinnati is one of four new Big 12 teams added to the conference this year.

The Sooners face the Bearcats and the BYU Cougars on the road. Cincinnati is replacing a ton of talent and also their coaching staff after Luke Fickell departed for Wisconsin.

New head coach Scott Satterfield has a lot of experience at spots like Appalachian State and Louisville. Back in 2019, Satterfield and the Mountaineers beat UNC and South Carolina in nonconference matchups to lead App State to a 13-1 record. His time with the Cardinals offered mixed results, never going better than 8-5 and going 2-1 in bowl games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Bearcats rank 124th in the nation in returning production, according to ESPN (ESPN+). They return 42 percent of their offense which ranks 121st and only 49 percent of their defense, which ranks 107th.

Gone is starting quarterback from last season, Ben Bryant. In is former Florida Gators and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones. Jones is entering his sixth college season.

Last year he threw for more than 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also added four rushing touchdowns

They also have to replace their leading rusher Charles McClelland who ran for more than 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

Advertisement

They lose almost their entire receiving core, replacing them with transfers. Of the six players listed in the two-deep, only one played last season for the Bearcats. That was Chris Scott, who caught four passes for 32 yards.

Defensively they have five transfers listed in their two-deep depth chart while replacing leading tackler in Ivan Pace Jr, who was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is the player to watch for the Bearcats on defense.

Corleone was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team and is the highest-graded defensive tackle returning for 2023 in the Big 12.

Aside from the highly-regarded defensive tackle, though, Satterfield has his work cut out for him. Their season will depend on how quickly their incoming transfers get up to speed and gel.

Advertisement

This is a game I could see Oklahoma’s defense struggle in. They’ve historically struggled with mobile quarterbacks, and Jones brings that to the table. It was a major issue in 2022. If they slow Jones and the quarterback run game down, it could be an encouraging sign for a defense looking to improve in 2023.

It will be the Oklahoma Sooners only trip to Cincinnati as a conference opponent, so the Bearcats would love nothing more than to send them back to Norman with a loss.

Score Prediction: 34-20 Oklahoma

Predicted Record: 4-0

More 2023 Season Preview!

SMU Mustangs provide first test of 2023 season the Oklahoma Sooners

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire