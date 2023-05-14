2023 schedule, traveling, Matthew Stafford and more Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have concluded another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2023 schedule released

All NFL teams announced their 2023 schedule this last week. Here is the Rams’ schedule.

Rams No. 4 in travel miles in 2023

The Cardinals are No. 7 in travel miles for the upcoming season. The Seahawks are No. 1. The Rams are No. 4.

Matthew Stafford's participation is noticed

Last offseason, Matthew Stafford did not throw much because of an elbow issue that lingered all season.

This offseason, Stafford is active. Receiver Van Jefferson says it is making all the difference and coach Sean McVay is impressed with how he looks.

Rams, Broncos to hold joint practices

The Rams and Broncos will face off in the preseason. Before they do, they will hold joint practices.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire