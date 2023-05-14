2023 schedule, travel miles, roster additions and more 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We have concluded another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

2023 schedule released

The 49ers and the rest of the NFL announced their 2023 schedule. Here are the details.

New roster additions

The 49ers announced three new roster additions — a quarterback, defensive lineman and a tight end.

2 'gold helmet' draft picks

The 49ers give a particular designation to draft prospects who are productive on the field and have the added combination of intangibles like leadership and football IQ. They gave that designation to two players.

So much travel for the 49ers

The Cardinals will travel the seventh-most miles in the NFL in 2023.

The 49ers travel more than any other team but one in the NFL in 2023.

Expected positions with new starters

The 49ers will have new starters at several positions in 2023. Here are those positions.

