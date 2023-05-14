2023 schedule, lots of UDFAs and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have concluded another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Seahawks' 2023 schedule

The NFL announced its full 2023 schedule this past week. Here is the full schedule for the Seahawks.

No. 1 in miles traveled

The Cardinals are seventh in the NFL in miles traveled for the upcoming season. The Seahawks will travel the most for the second straight year.

Seahawks restructure Tyler Lockett's deal to save cap space

The Seahawks redid Lockett’s contract, converting some of his salary into a signing bonus. it saves the team almost $5.7 million in cap space in 2023.

DC promises better run defense in 2023

The Seahawks’ defense last year was not great and the run defense was a liability for the most part. DC CLint Hurtt vows improvements in 2023.

Seahawks sign a ton of undrafted rookies

The Cardinals added 10 undrafted rookies after the NFL draft. That isn’t even close to the number the Seahawks signed. They added 25 undrafted free agents.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire