This 2023 safety is ‘really high’ on Florida following third visit

Last Sunday, Milton High (Alpharetta, Georgia) safety Bryce Thornton made his third unofficial visit to the Swamp. The three-star recruit was part of a smaller group of visitors that came to Gainesville on the final day of the quiet period, which led to him receiving more attention than he had on previous visits, according to Swamp 247.

“This was more one-on-one,” Thornton said. “I got to hang out with (defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick) Toney more and it was less people (on campus).”

He also got to spend time with head coach Billy Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as well on the visit, and all three coaches made it known that he was a priority target for them. They went over Trey Dean’s film to give Thornton an idea of where he’d fit into the offense. Right now, his versatility projects to time at both free and strong safety, and Florida could use him at the STAR position if necessary.

Thornton won’t decide until November, though, and he has officials lined up throughout the season. Miami gets him first from Sept. 23-25 for the game against Middle Tennesee, and Alabama gets him over the Oct. 7 weekend when the Crimson Tide host Texas A&M. Then, it’s off to Florida on Oct. 21 during one of the Gators’ bye week, and LSU vs. Alabama is his final scheduled visit on Nov. 5. He’s looking to add a fifth to the itinerary as well.

Alabama and Florida are considered the frontrunners right now, but November is a long time from now and feelings can change depending on how things go over the fall. Thornton didn’t outright name the Gators as leaders, but his comments to Swamp247 following the visit were favorable for UF.

“I’m really high on Florida,” he said. “I just love it when I’m down there. I just have a great vibe when I’m down there and I feel like I could stay there and live there.”

Thornton is ranked No. 45 among safeties in the class of 2023 and is a top-500 recruit on the 247Sports composite (No. 486). On3’s individual rankings do have him listed as a four-star recruit and up to No. 27 at his position, though.

