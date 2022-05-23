2023 Safety Moussa Kane includes Oklahoma in his top 3 schools

John Williams
·2 min read
The Oklahoma Sooners may have lost one of their commitments in Ashton Cozart on Sunday evening, but they got some good news on the recruiting front as they made the top three for 2023 three-star safety Moussa Kane out of New Jersey.

Kane, a consensus three-star safety also included Duke and the Penn State Nittany Lions in his top three. He held an offer from Clemson as well from when Brent Venables was still the defensive coordinator. Stands to reason the Sooners have a great shot at landing the athletic safety from Blairstown.

Kane was a two-way player for Blair Academy, lining up as a wide receiver and at safety. On defense, he shows a good understanding of zone coverages and makes good breaks on the ball in the air. He does a good job sifting through the play in run support to attack the ball carrier. He arrives with force and wraps up when he tackles. On offense, he shows good athleticism and ball tracking, making plays in the air and after the catch. He knows what to do with the ball in his hands and exhibits solid speed.

Moussa Kane shared his thoughts on his top three with 247Sports and had this to say about Oklahoma:

“Coach (Brent) Venables has been recruiting me since I was a sophomore and he was at Clemson,” Kane told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “Every time I saw him, you could see he has so much character and love for his program and the atmosphere in Oklahoma is great.”

“I’ve also started building a relationship with (cornerbacks) coach (Jay) Valai and (safeties coach Brandon) Hall,” he said. “I can tell they are high-intensity coaches that care about the players also.”

Currently On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the edge to Penn State, but with Clemson present in On3’s top three, and OU in Kane’s top three, one has to think the Sooners have a great chance to land Moussa Kane to their 2023 recruiting class.

Moussa Kane’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Predictions at this time

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

3

9

39

Rivals

3

20

247Sports

3

10

60

247 Composite

3

690

10

59

On3 Recruiting

3

14

65

On3 Consensus

3

817

12

66

 

Vitals

Hometown

Blairstown, NJ

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

192

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 7, 2022

  • Visited on March 5, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Duke

  • Penn State

  • Boston College

  • Clemson

  • Ole Miss

  • Rutgers

  • Syracuse

  • Temple

  • Virginia Tech

  • Wake Forest

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Twitter

1

1

