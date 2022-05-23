2023 Safety Moussa Kane includes Oklahoma in his top 3 schools

The Oklahoma Sooners may have lost one of their commitments in Ashton Cozart on Sunday evening, but they got some good news on the recruiting front as they made the top three for 2023 three-star safety Moussa Kane out of New Jersey.

Kane, a consensus three-star safety also included Duke and the Penn State Nittany Lions in his top three. He held an offer from Clemson as well from when Brent Venables was still the defensive coordinator. Stands to reason the Sooners have a great shot at landing the athletic safety from Blairstown.

Kane was a two-way player for Blair Academy, lining up as a wide receiver and at safety. On defense, he shows a good understanding of zone coverages and makes good breaks on the ball in the air. He does a good job sifting through the play in run support to attack the ball carrier. He arrives with force and wraps up when he tackles. On offense, he shows good athleticism and ball tracking, making plays in the air and after the catch. He knows what to do with the ball in his hands and exhibits solid speed.

Moussa Kane shared his thoughts on his top three with 247Sports and had this to say about Oklahoma:

“Coach (Brent) Venables has been recruiting me since I was a sophomore and he was at Clemson,” Kane told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “Every time I saw him, you could see he has so much character and love for his program and the atmosphere in Oklahoma is great.”

“I’ve also started building a relationship with (cornerbacks) coach (Jay) Valai and (safeties coach Brandon) Hall,” he said. “I can tell they are high-intensity coaches that care about the players also.”

Currently On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the edge to Penn State, but with Clemson present in On3’s top three, and OU in Kane’s top three, one has to think the Sooners have a great chance to land Moussa Kane to their 2023 recruiting class.

Moussa Kane’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Predictions at this time

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 — 9 39 Rivals 3 — 20 — 247Sports 3 — 10 60 247 Composite 3 690 10 59 On3 Recruiting 3 — 14 65 On3 Consensus 3 817 12 66

Vitals

Hometown Blairstown, NJ Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 192

Recruitment

Offered on February 7, 2022

Visited on March 5, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Duke

Penn State

Boston College

Clemson

Ole Miss

Rutgers

Syracuse

Temple

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Wisconsin

