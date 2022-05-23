2023 Safety Moussa Kane includes Oklahoma in his top 3 schools
The Oklahoma Sooners may have lost one of their commitments in Ashton Cozart on Sunday evening, but they got some good news on the recruiting front as they made the top three for 2023 three-star safety Moussa Kane out of New Jersey.
Kane, a consensus three-star safety also included Duke and the Penn State Nittany Lions in his top three. He held an offer from Clemson as well from when Brent Venables was still the defensive coordinator. Stands to reason the Sooners have a great shot at landing the athletic safety from Blairstown.
Kane was a two-way player for Blair Academy, lining up as a wide receiver and at safety. On defense, he shows a good understanding of zone coverages and makes good breaks on the ball in the air. He does a good job sifting through the play in run support to attack the ball carrier. He arrives with force and wraps up when he tackles. On offense, he shows good athleticism and ball tracking, making plays in the air and after the catch. He knows what to do with the ball in his hands and exhibits solid speed.
Moussa Kane shared his thoughts on his top three with 247Sports and had this to say about Oklahoma:
“Coach (Brent) Venables has been recruiting me since I was a sophomore and he was at Clemson,” Kane told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “Every time I saw him, you could see he has so much character and love for his program and the atmosphere in Oklahoma is great.”
“I’ve also started building a relationship with (cornerbacks) coach (Jay) Valai and (safeties coach Brandon) Hall,” he said. “I can tell they are high-intensity coaches that care about the players also.”
Currently On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the edge to Penn State, but with Clemson present in On3’s top three, and OU in Kane’s top three, one has to think the Sooners have a great chance to land Moussa Kane to their 2023 recruiting class.
Moussa Kane’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
—
9
39
Rivals
3
—
20
—
247Sports
3
—
10
60
247 Composite
3
690
10
59
On3 Recruiting
3
—
14
65
On3 Consensus
3
817
12
66
Vitals
Hometown
Blairstown, NJ
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
192
Recruitment
Offered on February 7, 2022
Visited on March 5, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Duke
Penn State
Boston College
Clemson
Ole Miss
Rutgers
Syracuse
Temple
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
West Virginia
Wisconsin
I’m from where they never make it but I went against the grain… @bondedits15 @gbowman26 @alexgleitman pic.twitter.com/ONzsGDGw4r
— Moussa kane (@Moussak_22) May 23, 2022
