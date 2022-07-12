2023 safety from Lake Wales, Florida Jaremiah Anglin picks up Oklahoma offer
Despite their recent recruiting success in July, Oklahoma is focused on adding more to their 2023 class. They’ve likely finished up adding to their offensive line, and they’ve already gotten their quarterback, but one area that could see some more bodies is the safety spot.
With that in mind, it makes sense why they felt the need to offer 2023 three-star safety Jaremiah Anglin out of Lake Wales, Florida. Anglin stands 6-foot-1, plays on the offensive side of the ball, and also is a basketball player, so he is quite the athlete in his own regard. Anglin also has a notable connection to one of the NFL’s most talented defenders, as Anglin is the cousin of former Florida State Seminoles safety turned Los Angeles Charger Derwin James.
His tape shows an athlete that looks extremely comfortable playing as the deep safety and coming up to make plays in run support. His athleticism allows Anglin to showcase a great feel for angles and route recognition. He displays excellent ball skills which makes sense considering he has experience playing on both sides of the ball.
Brandon Hall has been active recruiting safeties since the moment he’s gotten here. While he’s landed Erik McCarty, it’s pretty obvious from the sheer volume of offers that the Sooners are far from satisfied. Anglin looks like a player the Sooners would love to keep monitoring and see if they can put themselves in a good spot in his recruitment as the fall comes around.
Jaremiah Anglin’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Rivals Futurecast: Florida State is leading the way for Anglin.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine: Florida State dominates the predictions at the time at 88.9 percent.
Early crystal ball projections favor Florida State.
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
N/A
78
24
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
3
N/A
80
37
247 Composite
3
418
82
39
On3 Recruiting
4
216
44
21
On3 Consensus
3
459
83
45
Vitals
Hometown
Lake Wales, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
184 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on July 8, 2022
No visit is scheduled at this time
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Alabama
Florida
Florida State
Louisville
Kentucky
Miami
Jackson State
Penn State
South Carolina
Tennessee
West Virginia
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma ❤️#boomersooner ⭕️. @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @OU_Football @theycravekd @RI5E_Sports @JaremiahA @xmarcthespott @CoachAG_3 @TaVarisJohnson9 pic.twitter.com/9raK6sNTHe
— ᴊᴀʀᴇᴍɪᴀʜ “ɢʀᴀᴅʏ ᴊᴜᴅᴅ” ᴀɴɢʟin (@jaremiah3jr) July 8, 2022
