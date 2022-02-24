This 2023 safety will be in Gainesville at the beginning of March

When Billy Napier‘s staff decides a recruit is worth pursuing, they don’t waste any time.

2023 safety Jalon Kilgore found that out in February as the Florida Gators became the latest program to offer the Eatonton, Georgia prospect. Kilgore is not yet ranked by any major service, but he holds offers from Kentucky, South Carolina and UCF among others.

After receiving his offer from Florida, Kilgore quickly set a visit date of March 1 to stop by Gainesville, according to 247Sports. He likes what he’s seen early on from the new coaching staff and is going to learn a bit more about the university and program.

“They showed a lot of energy,” Kilgore said. “They showed that I was one of their top guys and I like how they’re keeping in touch and not falling off. Every other day they’re hitting me up and seeing what I’m doing.

Napier has told Kilgore that he likes him at safety but that he “could play anywhere in the box.” Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney have been in contact with him, and Kilgore should find out more about his spot in the scheme once he meets with them in person.

Kilgore won’t make a decision for a while, but Florida getting in the hunt early is already putting the Gators in a good spot with this Peach State recruit. After his trip to Florida, he’ll stop by Georgia Tech and South Carolina. The plan is to be decided around the middle of his senior year.

