2023 Ryder Cup Sunday singles results: Team Europe inching towards victory

It’s been all Team Europe all week long in Italy at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Europeans, led by Luke Donald, entered Sunday singles on the final day of play at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome with a 10½-5½ advantage over Team USA and will need just four points to reclaim the Cup. On the flip side, Zach Johnson’s American side will need to complete the biggest comeback in the history of the biennial event and claim 8½ points to retain the Cup.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the 12 Sunday singles matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup, updated as they finish.

LIVE SCORES: Team Europe 12, Team USA 6

Sunday singles results

Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (USA), 4 and 3

Hovland singles record: 1-0-1

Morikawa singles record: 0-1-1

Hovland capped his impressive season with a stellar 3-0-1 record this week, dispatching Morikawa with ease, 4 and 3. The Norwegian made seven birdies to Morikawa’s four, and the American won just two holes in the match.

Scottie Scheffler (USA) tied Jon Rahm (Europe)

Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm plays his shot from the first tee during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Scheffler singles record: 1-0-0

Rahm singles record: 1-1-0

This was a great appetizer of a match as Rahm and Scheffler battled all the way to the 18th.

Rahm won three of the first five holes, but Scheffler played his way back with birdies at Nos. 6, 9 and 11 to flip the match. The Spaniard quickly responded with consecutive birdies on the following two holes, and just like a card game Scheffler followed suit on Nos. 14 and 15 to take a 1-up lead that lasted to the 18th, where Rahm clutched up steal a ½ point.

Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Justin Rose (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Cantlay singles record: 1-0-0

Rose singles record: 2-2-1

Sam Burns (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Burns singles record: Debut

McIlroy singles record: 3-2-1

Max Homa (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Homa singles record: Debut

Fitzpatrick singles record: 0-2-0

Brian Harman (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Harman singles record: Debut

Hatton singles record: 0-2-0

Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Ludvig Aberg (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Koepka singles record: 2-0-1

Aberg singles record: Debut

Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sepp Straka (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Thomas singles record: 2-0-0

Straka singles record: Debut

Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Schauffele singles record: 0-1-0

Hojgaard singles record: Debut

Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Spieth singles record: 0-3-1

Lowry singles record: 0-1-0

Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Fowler singles record: 1-2-1

Fleetwood singles record: 0-1-1

Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre (Europe)

This match has yet to finish.

Clark singles record: Debut

MacIntyre singles record: Debut

